Highlights Brandin Podziemski is confident of being named to the NBA First Team All-Rookie after an impactful first season.

Trust was gained by Coach Kerr through endless hustle led to success as a starter for Golden State.

Podziemski expects both himself and Warriors rookie teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis to make All-Rookie teams.

Following an impactful rookie season for the Golden State Warriors, Brandin Podziemski feels as though he deserves a spot on the NBA's First Team All-Rookie. The do-it-all, scrappy Podziemski is already one of the best 'hustlers' in the NBA, displaying an all-around skill set for Golden State this past season. Averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists on the season, Podziemski has become a fan-favorite for his rebounding prowess and his play-making abilities as well.

As a part of what seems like a celebrity press run, Podziemski has appeared on several different television programs and radio shows to tell the world that he believes that he and fellow rookie teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis deserve recognition as members of the NBA's All-Rookie teams.

Podziemski and Jackson-Davis joined NBA Today on ESPN hosted by Malika Andrews, to discuss topics like the Play-In Tournament, their superstar teammates, and where they both rank among their draft class contemporaries. Podziemski was asked by Andrews if the NBA rookie teams ever came across his mind, and he answered confidently.

"Every week I see NBA.com's new rookie ladder...I just saw the NBA rookie ladder with Trayce (Jackson-Davis) at number ten...but I think in a much broader perspective, if you could re-draft (the 2023 NBA Draft), you wouldn't take me at 19 and you wouldn't take Trayce at 57...we've made our impact and I think we're the best rookie duo in the league."

Four days later on his continued press-run, Podziemski also made an appearance on SiriusXM's NBA Radio station to sit down and have a chat about the rookie ladder with host Rick Kamla. Early in the interview, Kamla seemed to set the bar for Podziemski at the second team, claiming that there weren't ten rookies in the NBA better than Podziemski. Later on, Podziemski used this statement to emphasize where he thinks he belongs on the rookie ladder.

"You said there's not 10 better (rookies), I don't think there's five better. I think I deserve to be on the First Team and Trayce (Jackson-Davis) should be on the Second Team."

The 19th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara, the Warriors' selection of Podziemski was a head-scratcher to some, seeing that options such as Villanova's Cam Whitmore still remained on the board. For Golden State and new General Manager Mike Dunleavy, it seemed like they knew exactly what they were getting with Podziemski, and knew how he would impact the team that would be rolled out for the 2023-24 season.

Opportunity Allowed Podziemski to Flourish

He started the season on the bench for the Warriors

Though Podziemski did not see consistent minutes at the start of the season, an injury to two-time Kia NBA MVP Stephen Curry opened the door for Podziemski to assume a larger role in Curry's absence. Podziemski would take full advantage of the opportunity as the lead guard, scoring 23 points and dishing out five assists in 39 minutes off the bench in a 104-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though the end result wasn't what Golden State wanted, everyone saw the flashes in Podziemski's game that would be apparent for the rest of the season.

Brandin Podziemski - Stats Among Rookies 2023-24 Category Stat Rank Total +/- 264 2nd Total REB 427 3rd 3PT% (min. 200 attempts) 38.5% 2nd Charges Drawn 38 1st

After Podziemski's thrilling showing against the Timberwolves, he would begin to demonstrate just how much he cares about every possession, and winning as a whole. Podziemski's calling card going into the season was his hustle, but nobody expected him to be the calming presence he turned into for Golden State.

On plenty of possessions during the season, Podziemski displayed an incredible ability to push the pace when needed, but also have the mindfulness to know when to slow the offense down and get into a set in the half-court.

One of the best abilities to have as a rookie in the NBA, especially on a team that's looking to compete, is to be someone that your teammates trust with the ball. Podziemski's tight handle and ability to set up the offense helped him to fit this description in his rookie season. On a team with two first-ballot Hall-of-Fame point guards, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, Podziemski fit right in as a calm and trustworthy guard in the Golden State system.

Trust That We've Never Seen Before

Podziemski's play came with the reward of more minutes, something unusual in the Kerr era

Since Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr began his tenure in Golden State, he's been notorious for a few things. One is that he keeps his stars on strict plans for their minutes, usually playing Curry the first eight-nine minutes of the first quarter, the last seven-eight minutes of the second quarter, and not deviating from the plan at all.

Another thing he is well known for in the Bay is that he rarely puts much trust in rookies. Since the Warriors' 'two-timeline' structure was put in place after the Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in the 2021 NBA Draft, the rest of the NBA world saw his prerogative with rookies. He would let them play sparingly in the regular season and if injuries came around then he'd let them run wild and free.

Once the injured player came back, though, they would immediately be pushed to their reserve role again, no matter what kind of production was given. In the playoffs, the rookies would be lucky to find more than 10 minutes a game in a blowout win. For Podziemski, things were slightly different.

When Podziemski came into the Warriors' system this past season, it seemed as though Kerr gravitated toward Podziemski as a player, seeing that he possessed the innate ability to control a game at the NBA level. The more Podziemski showed that he was a reliable option, Kerr leaned into it and rewarded Podziemski for his efforts.

Then, when the struggling Klay Thompson couldn't throw a rock into the ocean, it was Podziemski that Kerr assigned to take his spot in the starting lineup. After this, Podziemski went on an amazing stretch of games while rotating in and out of the starting unit, including three straight games with a double-double.

Brandin Podziemski's "Do-it-All" Stretch Opponent Statistics @MEM 12 PTS 14 AST, W @ATL 15 PTS 11 REB, L @BKN 15 PTS 11 REB, W