Chris Paul is still searching for his first career NBA title and being a part of the Golden State Warriors organization may just help him to achieve that goal. However, with his role on the team still yet to be determined by head-coach Steve Kerr, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that the 38-year-old is in an ‘interesting situation’ with the team that is filled with ‘complex layers’.

In his press conference on media availability day, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn’t put anyone’s mind at ease over what newly-acquired Chris Paul’s role would be with the team where he stated, via NBC Sports, that he had “six starters” on his team, amid debates over whether Paul should start or come off the bench and lead the second unit.

Many didn’t expect CP3 to even be on this roster prior to the start of the off-season, but after being traded from the Washington Wizards, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, after initially being dealt by his former team, the Phoenix Suns, in the Bradley Beal trade, CP3 was looking to join a contender where he could try and win an NBA ring before his career reaches a conclusion.

To start or not to start, that is the question on the lips of those all around the NBA, and after an impressive debut outing in the Warriors’ pre-season match-up win against the L.A. Lakers, where he posted six points, five assists and four rebounds in just 13 minutes of action, this question has only attracted more debate over whether the Dubs should tinker with their starting five, which ranked first overall in the NBA last season which has proved to be so successful in the past.

Medina – CP3 has ‘prime opportunity’ to win NBA championship

Medina believes that although it looks as though Chris Paul himself still isn’t sure on what his role will be next season, he has been entertaining the idea that he can still start because of what he knows he can bring to any team that he is a part of. However, Medina also argues that the veteran point-guard wants to win more than anything and acknowledges that this could be his best chance to win the elusive NBA championship.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said..

“I think it's wait and see. Look, it's good that he said those comments, but how about earlier this summer, when he was asked about coming off the bench, and he was a little bit defensive, asking the reporter, ‘are you coaching?’. In fairness to Chris’ though process, it's something that Steve Kerr didn't really talk to him about, and that he has been entertaining the idea that he can still start because of his Hall of Fame credentials. I think that if Steve Kerr had told him from the very beginning, ‘look, your role is only going to be coming off the bench’, I think that Chris Paul's message would be ‘hey, I'm all about winning whatever it takes’. And so I think that Chris Paul is in a very interesting situation where I think that it can work, but there's also going to be some complex layers to it. Chris Paul, he wants to win, he's a proven winner. He hasn't won a championship yet because of different issues, whether it's rosters or injuries, including himself, and here's the prime opportunity.”

Off the bench statistics

The Point God was quick to remind everybody in a recent media press conference at the Warriors’ media availability that he has in fact come off the bench before in his career, just not in the NBA. During the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Paul had a bench role for Team USA on the squad who were dubbed as the ‘Redeem Team’ after USA’s disappointing (by their own standards) 2004 Olympic campaign where they came away with only the bronze medal.

Chris Paul - NBA Career Statistics (2005-Present) Minutes Played 34.4 Points 17.9 Assists 9.5 Rebounds 4.5 Steals 2.1 Blocks 0.2 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .472 Three-Point Percentage (%) .369 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

During their Olympic run to Gold, CP3 came off the bench to play 21.8 minutes per game where he averaged 8.0 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals. He also shot 62.5 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from range and 91.7 percent of his free-throws on three attempts per game, per Basketball Reference.

Now that he is in the twilight years of his career, his numbers on the stats board look a little different, although he is still highly productive and is a key contributor for his teammates on every team he has played on. Last season for the Phoenix Suns, per Statmuse, Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 59 games, while also shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line.

There is no doubt that Chris Paul can make an impact when he is on the floor, whether that be from a starting role or coming off the bench, but his addition to the roster could prove to be crucial in keeping the Warriors’ championship aspirations alive as their core group seek to win at least one more title together before their collective window of opportunity closes once and for all.