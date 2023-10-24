Highlights The Golden State Warriors have made significant changes to their roster in the offseason, including acquiring Chris Paul, in hopes of making a championship run.

While NBA writer Mark Medina believes the Warriors have improved their roster, he has some concerns about Chris Paul's fit and durability.

Chris Paul has shown promising performances in the preseason, displaying chemistry with teammates and contributing to the team's success. His presence could be crucial for the Warriors' championship ambitions.

The Golden State Warriors’ regular season is set to get underway as the team hope their new roster additions, including Chris Paul, are enough to help them mount a championship charge. NBA writer Mark Medina believes that the Warriors have improved their roster and are one of a handful of teams who have a ‘realistic’ chance of lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy, although he still has ‘question marks’ over CP3’s fit with the team.

Warriors’ offseason overhaul

The Golden State Warrior’s 2023-24 NBA campaign gets underway on opening night where they will tip-off against their Western Conference rivals, the Phoenix Suns, each of whom have been selected by experts around the league to be one of the top teams in the mix for coming out of the Western Conference.

This summer’s NBA off-season brought about many shocks and surprises, none more so than the Dubs trading away their young asset in Jordan Poole for aging veteran Chris Paul, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Furthermore, other orders of business for San Francisco’s finest was bringing back core member Draymond Green on a four-year, $100 million deal, keeping the team’s big three along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, together for the foreseeable, and potentially long-term, with Thompson playing on an expiring contract this season. To strengthen their roster depth further, the Warriors also made some short-term rotation additions including Cory Joseph on a one-year, $3.2 million deal and stretch-four, Dario Saric, on a one-year, $2.7 million deal, respectively, per Spotrac.

One member of the team with which the Warriors will be without, though, is 2015 Finals MVP, Andre Iguodala, who announced that after 19 seasons in the league, he would be retiring in a phone interview with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears. The 39-year-old was a key piece of the Warriors team that won their first championship together in 2015, and contributed to each of their four championships between 2015-2022.

Now he is no longer with the team, Chris Paul’s veteran leadership both on-the-court and in the locker room may become just that little bit more poignant as the Warriors gear up to mount yet another championship charge.

Medina has ‘question marks’ over CP3’s durability and on-court fit

Medina has the Warriors in his list of teams who he can see winning the elusive NBA title this season and argues that their roster changes have made them a better team than the one that fell short in the Western Conference semi-finals last season. However, he still has some concerns over CP3’s fit with the team despite his argument that their team chemistry will be better with the veteran leader.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think that they also arguably got better this offseason with getting Chris Paul. I have my own question marks about his durability and some of the on-court fit. But I think that it is a net upgrade because of the fact that Jordan Poole was so inconsistent and partly because of the Draymond Green punch, but partly just because of the push-pull of veteran players and younger players, and the chemistry wasn't as good as I think as it can be with Chris Paul. So there very much is a pathway for them to win the title, but it's not going to be like it was during the dynasty years. There’s going to be a good handful of teams that have a chance, but that's what's going to make I think the season really fun. We all know that obviously health is the most important thing in any championship hopes in any season, but you remove that thing from the equation on paper, there's just a lot of depth from I think six teams: Nuggets, Suns, Celtics, Bucks, Warriors and Lakers, that really have a realistic shot at winning a title”.

Paul's pre-season

The Warriors enjoyed a stellar pre-season in which they finished 4-1, losing only their last game to the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs in a narrow 117-112 defeat. Nevertheless, across their five games, Chris Paul gave some individual stand-out performances which may have offered a notable insight into what the future may hold for the team.

NBA statistics – Golden State Warriors (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .537 116.1 114.4 1.8 League Ranking tied-11th 8th 17th 11th All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Firstly, in his first outing for the Bay Area team, the 12-time All-Star showed glimpses of why the Warriors gave up a considerable amount of assets to sign him. In just 13 minutes of action, his on-court chemistry with his teammates was evident from the get-go, and he finished with six points, five assists and four rebounds. Furthermore, in their 117-116 win against the Sacramento Kings where Curry displayed a shooting masterclass with 30 points in 31 minutes, coming off of the bench, the 38-year-old contributed 13 points, six rebounds and nine assists, shooting 66.7 percent from the field and converting all three of his deep range attempts.

Albeit a small sample size, Chris Paul already looks right at home in Steve Kerr’s offense and should he stay healthy, then he could become an integral piece of this roster, whether that be as a starter or off the bench, with Kerr himself admitting he now has "six starters" to choose from. Could this be the start of another championship-winning campaign? It’s a long season, but you can’t count the Golden State Warriors out on still being in contention come the start of the playoffs, that’s for certain.