Although it wasn’t a surprise that the Golden State Warriors traded away Jordan Poole amid weeks of speculation, it was a shock when they traded him to the Washington Wizards for future NBA Hall of Famer Chris Paul, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA trade news – Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul has been traded twice in a week.

After being traded to the Washington Wizards, there were reports of a third team being involved to send the 12x All-Star to a contender so that he had a chance to compete for an NBA championship as his NBA career dwindles down.

On Thursday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Paul was heading to the Warriors, with Jordan Poole as part of a package deal heading to the Wizards.

This blockbuster trade allows the Warriors to receive Paul’s expiring $30.8 million contract, while being able to offload a 4-year, $140 million deal that they had signed Poole to the previous summer.

This creates more cap-room for the Warriors to be able to make some additional roster moves and bring in some solid pieces to help Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson compete for another championship.

Despite being 38-years-old, according to Bleacher Report, the Warriors intend to keep CP3 as they still believe he is an effective contributor to the team.

With the L.A. Lakers and L.A. Clippers thought to have been potential suitors for the veteran point-guard had he been waived, it would appear that the Warriors got their man, and he is now in a winning situation with a team that has dominated the NBA for the last decade.

Was Mark Medina shocked that the Warriors traded for Chris Paul?

Although there were rumors around the league that Jordan Poole would be on the move, Medina didn’t believe it would be for a 38-year-old veteran.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I wasn’t surprised the Warriors dealt Jordan Poole. He showed inconsistency his second season and the team needed to shed salary to prepare for increasing spending restrictions under the NBA’s new labour deal.”

“I was surprised the Warriors traded Poole, however, to Washington for Paul. I trust Paul will accept a reserve role, will fit in well with the Warriors’ All-Stars and will remain disciplined with taking care of his body.”

“I believe the Warriors will show flexibility with how they use him with ball-movement and pick-and-roll sets, manage his workload and relieve pressure off of him better than what Phoenix could.“

“That doesn’t assuage my concern, however, that Paul could suffer another post-season injury just as he has for the past two years.”

How did Chris Paul perform last season with the Phoenix Suns?

Chris Paul has enjoyed 18 seasons in the league, and has career averages 17.9 PPG, 9.5 APG and 4.5 RPG on 47.2 field-goal percentage.

However over the last few seasons, his production has dwindled slightly, which is to be expected for a player about to enter year 19 in the league.

As per ESPN, last season, CP3 was dealing with a few injury concerns and in 59 regular season games, he averaged 13.9 PPG, 8.9 APG and 4.3 RPG on 44.0% from the field.

It is likely that the Point God will be coming off the bench for the Warriors and leading their second unit for the majority of his time on-the-floor.

He may also have a reduced role in an attempt to preserve his health throughout the season, so that he can help them in their playoff aspirations and give himself the best chance of finally winning an NBA championship, alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Can the Warriors go for their 5th NBA Championship in 2023-24 and give CP3 what he’s always longed for? We shall have to wait to find out.