Just a couple of weeks ago, the internet broke when Chris Paul found his way to the Golden State Warriors from the Washington Wizards.

In exchange, the Dubs sent Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., two draft picks, and cash considerations.

With the Point God joining his former adversaries in the Bay, there’s renewed hope that the Warriors will once again step on the biggest stage of them all: the NBA Finals.

Of course there are some concerns about Paul’s fit with the team, especially since he plays a different brand of basketball compared to the Dubs’ style that is predicated to ball movement and quick passing.

However, that might actually benefit Golden State since having variety on offense could help them become more unpredictable.

With that said, we take a look at how Paul can actually assist the Warriors and make that NBA Finals return a reality.

5 Chris Paul's veteran leadership will be vital

Say what you want about Chris Paul, but there’s one detail about the future Hall of Famer that has rung true through the years.

Throughout his stints with the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans), Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns, the All-Star point guard has always been a leader, both on the court and in the locker room.

Sure, the Dubs already have Draymond Green and Stephen Curry fulfilling those roles. But having Paul as part of Golden State’s roster is definitely a big addition. There are times Curry chooses to let his actions talk, while Green can be abrasive from time to time.

Paul, on the other hand, can hold his teammates accountable.

Thanks to all his years of leading various squads, and even serving as the president of the National Basketball Association Players' Association, there’s a certain degree of respect the new Warrior holds whenever he’s around people.

Everyone knows what happened to the Dubs last offseason when Green punched Poole during a preseason practice. Obviously, that fractured the relationship of the two and affected the whole team.

Now, however, it’s not hard to imagine Golden State becoming a tighter unit on the court with Paul joining the team.

4 CP3 provides variety on offense

During an appearance in Paul George’s podcast, Green said that one of the reasons they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs was their lack of options on offense. Green added that Paul’s arrival opens up a lot of doors when it comes to that aspect of their performance on the court.

During the postseason, the Warriors placed 11th among 16 teams when it came to field goal percentage (44.8 percent) and 10th in 3-point rating (34 percent).

And while the team is first in assists per game in the playoffs with 28.2, their shooting efficiency can use some help.

Paul can come in and help in that regard straight away. The All-Star guard boasts career averages of 17.9 points on 47 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent from deep, and 87 percent from the free throw line.

With the help he provides on offense, Steve Kerr will have more options to use in the postseason, giving them a better chance of outlasting any team they face.

If the Warriors can also fully utilize Paul's ability to run the pick-and-roll, perhaps with Kevon Looney, it will also open up plenty of other scoring opportunities for them. Before, the biggest threat from the Dubs is their shooting.

With CP3 in the fold, opposing defenses will have to keep an eye on what he does as well.

3 Point God gives extra playmaking for Warriors

More than a scorer, Chris Paul has always been known as a great playmaker and facilitator for his teams. Back in 2013-14, the Point God led the league in assists by dishing 10.7 per game for the Los Angeles Clippers.

He would go on to average 9.5 assists per contest throughout the 18 years he has played in the NBA.

Adding Paul to a squad with Curry and Green in it--two great facilitators and playmakers in their own right--is going to be exciting.

With this trio on the floor, plus credible shooters in Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, the latest iteration of the Death Lineup will definitely warrant some caution from opposing teams next season.

2 Paul improves the Warriors’ second unit

Speaking of additional offense and playmaking, Paul adds another layer of improvement to the Dubs by elevating their second unit.

With only Green and Curry in the lineup, the two will have limited minutes playing together as one of the pair will have to anchor the reserve unit while the other rests.

While the Dubs’ reserves average 37.9 points, 15.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists, it’s the plus/minus rating of -209 that’s proving to be a worry.

This rating places Golden State’s bench 17th out of 30 teams during the regular season.

The great thing about Paul’s arrival is that it gives Green and Curry more time to play with each other.

The Point God could also lead the second unit, improve their efficiency, and ensure that the team is in good hands while the starters are resting.

1 Chris Paul gives Warriors youngsters a mentor

More than the impact he creates whenever he’s on the court, Paul has one more advantage that will prove to be useful to the Warriors in the long run.

As seen in his stints with the Thunder and Suns, the future Hall of Famer is very competent in mentoring his younger teammates and squeezing every ounce of talent from them.

Similar to how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Deandre Ayton blossomed with the All-Star guiding them, there’s also a chance for Golden State’s young guys to get that same experience.

Players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will be taken under Paul’s wing, learn from one of the best guys ever to play the game of basketball, and see that improvement happen before everyone’s eyes.

It’ll only be a matter of time before everyone sees the new-look Warriors.

Thanks to the addition of Paul, there’s every chance for the Dubs to put every team on notice and capture another title for the franchise.

As for CP3, he’ll definitely love that since a title is the only thing missing in his already Hall-of-Fame worthy resume.