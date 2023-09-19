Highlights Reports suggest that Chris Paul will start for the Golden State Warriors, surprising NBA writer Mark Medina who believes this could change before the regular season.

Questions arise about who Paul would replace in the starting lineup, with Medina suggesting Kevon Looney as a possible candidate, although he believes Looney has earned his spot.

Some argue that it makes more sense for Paul to come off the bench, covering non-Curry minutes and improving team performance when Curry is off the court.

Reports have recently surfaced suggesting that Golden State Warriors’ Chris Paul is likely to take on a starting role for his new team. Despite CP3 never coming off the bench in his career, NBA writer Mark Medina expresses his surprise at the reports of him starting and believes that these conversations are "subject to change" as the regular season fast approaches.

Golden State Warriors news – Chris Paul

Chris Paul sent shockwaves around the NBA when he was traded to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for a much younger talent in Jordan Poole, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. This comes after being used as a trade asset for his former team, the Phoenix Suns, as they acquired three-time All-Star, Bradley Beal, sending the veteran point-guard to the Washington Wizards.

It wasn’t long after the 12-time All-Star was traded that questions began to arise over what his role with the five-time NBA champions would be, with some even speculating that he would come off the bench for the first time in his career.

Medina previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes the Bay Area team think the Point-God would be willing to take a “reduced role” in regard to both his minutes and starting position, instead opting to “protect his health” as he enters his 19th season in the league.

However, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears who made an appearance on Good Word with Goodwill, it is predicted that CP3 will now start for the Warriors, although the 38-year-old’s playing time would be limited to “five-minute spurts”.

With the early indications now pointing more towards Chris Paul being named as a starter, this has brought about other questions, specifically pertaining to whose place he will be taking in the line-up.

'Surprise' over Chris Paul's expected role - Mark Medina

Medina is surprised at the reports indicating that Chris Paul is set to start for the Warriors, but believes that could all change by the time the regular season rolls around, noting that this season may be a period of adjustment for the 38-year-old. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said...

“I am surprised that he would start, but I would also expect that this conversation is subject to change. The reality is Chris Paul has never come off the bench in his NBA career, so it is going to be an adjustment. But when you're talking about him starting, you immediately have to come to the question of ‘who's coming out of the starting line-up to make room for him?’. It shouldn't be Steph Curry, it shouldn't be Klay Thompson, it shouldn't be Andrew Wiggins, it shouldn't be Draymond Green. I guess that leaves Kevon Looney as the odd man out, but I would argue that even he shouldn't lose his starting spot because I think he’s earned his stripes as a really good role player”.

Why it makes more sense for Chris Paul to come off the bench

Chris Paul’s addition to the Warriors roster was both shocking and confusing for many, but with a guard-heavy roster, it could be more advantageous for the Dubs to consider bringing him off the bench after all.

Chris Paul - NBA Career Statistics (2005-Present) Minutes Played 34.4 Points 17.9 Assists 9.5 Rebounds 4.5 Steals 2.1 Blocks 0.2 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .472 Three-Point Percentage (%) .369 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Undoubtedly Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are certainties for starting roles which leaves either Andrew Wiggins or Kevon Looney at risk of being moved to the second unit. Brad Botkin of CBS Sports argues that out of anyone it would be Looney who would be sacrificed, with Green moving over to the center position, leaving the Warriors to play essentially a three-guard small-ball line-up.

However, this could pose problems for their front-court as the Warriors would seemingly have to rely on an aging Draymond Green to take the majority of his minutes at center which could take more of a physical toll on his body.

On the other hand, one advantageous reason for bringing CP3 off the bench would be to cover the non-Curry minutes on the floor. As per NBA.com, when the nine-time All-Star was off the court, the Warriors were 8.1 points worse per 100 possessions. So if Paul is able to take over from Curry as a member of the second unit, then this figure would likely reduce, ultimately giving the Warriors a greater chance of winning games.

However the Warriors decide to utilize Chris Paul, they have arguably gambled their future away by bringing him to the Bay Area, while also signaling their intentions to go all-in on winning a championship-or-bust as the veteran looks for his first NBA title in what would cap off an illustrious career for the future hall-of-famer.