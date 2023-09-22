Highlights Chris Paul's role on the Warriors is still undecided, but starting him could cause problems in other areas of the starting lineup.

The Warriors had a disappointing season last year and struggled defensively, particularly on the road. They hope their off-season moves will restore chemistry and pursue their fifth NBA title.

The Golden State Warriors have seemingly yet to decide what Chris Paul’s role on the team will be, with NBA writer Mark Medina arguing that if the ‘Point God’ were to be named a starter, then this could cause some problems in other areas of their starting line-up. Nonetheless, he is expected to play an important role on a team that is looking to re-establish its identity after a disappointing season that ended in a second-round playoff exit.

The Golden State Warriors appear not to have finished completing their roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season, with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting that the Bay Area team are planning to meet with eight-time NBA All-Star, Dwight Howard, as they look to address their front-court depth issues.

According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews who made an appearance on NBA Today, though, the Warriors are treating it as ‘just another workout’, with no guarantee that the 37-year-old will be signed to the team’s 15th and final roster spot.

The five-time NBA champions’ roster is currently very guard-heavy with the acquisition of Chris Paul, via a blockbuster trade that shocked many around the league, as well as picking up Cory Joseph during free-agency.

While the Warriors already have Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at the starting guard positions, Sam Amick of The Athletic previously reported that CP3 is "holding out some hope" of starting alongside the Splash Brothers in what would be a three-guard ‘small ball’ line-up. How such line-ups may affect the roles and minutes from the likes of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney is unknown.

The addition of CP3 to the Warriors appeared to indicate that the San Francisco team, who had so far chosen to develop their young, up-and-coming players, had decided ultimately to go in a different direction by bringing in the veteran All-Star caliber piece that would maximize their superstars' championship window as Curry, Thompson and Green, much like Paul, are entering the twilight years of their NBA careers.

How head coach Steve Kerr plans to utilize CP3, though, is still currently up for debate.

Could Chris Paul's inclusion in the starting line-up cause problems for the Warriors?

Medina stands by his belief that Chris Paul would fare better coming off the bench, largely due to the impact that him starting could have on Draymond Green’s workload, as well as the usage of Kevon Looney. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said...

“I think from a strategic standpoint, if you're starting Draymond Green at center and having Kevon Looney come off the bench, you're putting even a greater workload on Draymond’s plate. You're also exposing him to becoming more vulnerable with picking up early fouls and that's something that Kevon Looney could do so that Draymond doesn't get those fouls. “So, no doubt Chris Paul is going to be an important piece, but I think philosophically, it would be a lot better if he comes off the bench. There will be opportunities during the middle of the game, even closing games, where they can go small and have Chris Paul be on the floor. But I think to have him start like that, I think can create more problems than solve them.”

Golden State Warriors' past issues

Despite a season in which they finished sixth in the Western Conference standings, thus securing the last automatic playoff spot, there were signs of a lot of frailties, particularly defensively, within the squad which presented themselves on the court.

NBA statistics – Golden State Warriors record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .537 116.1 114.4 1.7 League Ranking 13 8 17 11 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

The Warriors finished with a 44-38 record, which by their standards is very low. However, it was their record on the road which sounded off alarms around the league. Finishing with a measly road record of 11-30, the 2022 NBA champions had the fourth-worst record in the league. If not for their incredible 33-8 record at home, which was good enough for third-best in the NBA, ranking behind only the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets, respectively, they almost certainly would have found themselves on the outside looking in to the playoffs.

But why was their road record so bad? Well, for many reasons, but one in particular stands out.

Golden State, who had built a winning culture over the last decade with their ‘strength in numbers’ motto, almost saw everything fall apart in an instant when four-time champion Draymond Green was involved in an altercation with fellow teammate, Jordan Poole. Despite them both remaining on the roster for the remainder of the season, the Warriors clearly lacked the chemistry on the court that we have been so accustomed to seeing over the years, with the organization ultimately deciding that the only way forward was to trade the budding young star away.

Now, the Warriors will be looking to put their past behind them, and hope that their off-season roster moves can help restore their chemistry as they look to pursue what would be their fifth NBA title in the Steve Kerr era. Whether Chris Paul’s addition to the team will help resolve any withstanding problems, though, is a question that can’t be answered until he suits up for the Dubs.