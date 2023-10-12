Highlights There are questions over whether Chris Paul will start or come off the bench for the Golden State Warriors, which could cause tension.

NBA journalist Mark Medina believes that if Paul is willing to accept his role, it will lead to success.

The Warriors have a championship-winning formula with their core players and coaching staff, and the addition of Paul aims to bring them back to their best.

Since Chris Paul joined the Golden State Warriors, questions have remained over whether he will waltz into the starting line-up or whether he will find that he will be coming off the bench for the first time in his NBA career. According to NBA journalist Mark Medina, though, if the 38-year-old is unwilling to accept his role with the team, then this could cause some unhealthy ‘tension’ that could ‘backfire’, although he believes that CP3’s character will not allow for that to happen.

The Warriors are looking to reclaim their title after a disappointing 2022-23 season which saw them depart from the playoffs early in the Western Conference semi-finals at the hands of the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.

Their off-season has been one that has signaled strong intent to get back to winning ways with the arrival of 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul in the Bay Area in a hefty trade that saw them give up rising-star Jordan Poole, who had been a key contributor in the 2022 run to the NBA Championship, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. In order to get their veteran, though, they had to give up so much more than Poole, with Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick (top 20 protected) and cash considerations also sent to the Washington Wizards in the deal, per NBA.

Now that Paul is a member of his long-time Western Conference rival, there have been questions over what his role in the team will be, with debates over whether the Warriors should choose to start the veteran in a small-ball line-up, or whether head coach Steve Kerr should stick with his line-up that has been so successful in the past. According to NBA insider Marc Spears who spoke on Yahoo Sports’ Good Word with Goodwill podcast, though, it looks ever more likely that CP3 will become a starter once again in his 19th season in the NBA, although it will be in “like five-minute spurts”.

Medina ‘optimistic’ that Chris Paul can work well with the Warriors

Medina believes that at times when an established player joins a new team and is trying to fit into the culture of a championship-winning team that due to a player’s willingness to accept their new role, it can sometimes backfire. In Chris Paul’s case, though, where he may or may not start from the bench, Medina is optimistic that his character along with the Warriors’ culture is more of a formula for success.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“He is a competitor, he is one of the best point guards of this current generation. So the fact that he hasn't ever come off the bench in his entire NBA career is a testament to just how great of a player he is, and how smart of a player he is. So he's not going to just willingly give up those things unless there's a better alternative. So with that, there's going to be some healthy push-pull of times when he might accept the circumstances, and times when he doesn't accept the circumstances. But I think as long as the tension is coming from the right place, that it is about ‘hey, I want to give the Warriors the best chance to win, it can work’. But you know, looking back at history, with the established players trying to fit in a championship team, there's also a formula where it could backfire. But I think when you look at Chris's character, when you look at the Warriors culture, I'm more optimistic that it can work. But that doesn't mean that there's not going to be speed bumps along the way.”

Championship-winning formula

The Warriors have been one of the league’s most decorated teams over the last decade, starting their rise to the top when they won the NBA title for the first time since 1975, back in 2015.

Golden State Warriors best five-year stretch (2014-15 season to 2018-19 season) Win/Loss% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2014-15 .817 111.6 101.4 Won Finals 2015-16 .890 114.5 103.8 Lost Finals 2016-17 .817 115.6 104.0 Won Finals 2017-18 .707 113.6 107.6 Won Finals 2018-19 .695 115.9 109.5 Lost Finals All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Since then, the former Oakland, now San Francisco-based team have managed to have kept a hold of their head coach Steve Kerr, and their core group of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green who have each been so pivotal to the team’s success. Per Champs or Chumps, together they have reached the NBA Finals a total of six times, five of which came in consecutive years between 2015-19, hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy on four occasions.

Last season appeared to be a bit of a blip by their standards, where they failed to record more than 11 wins on the road, which ranked second worst in the NBA behind only the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons who were tied for 8-33. Nevertheless, they still somehow managed to finish as a top-six seed in the Western Conference, earning an automatic playoff spot, likely to be as a result of their five-man starting unit last season, which ranked No. 1 overall in the league with a 22.1 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

The Warriors now appear to be setting the championship wheels in motion again, and will be hoping that the addition of Chris Paul will help overcome last season’s disappointment, while also adding a veteran leader who has the capability to make those on the floor around him better. Whether he can keep Golden State's championship-winning cogs turning the wheel to win him a first ring of his own, though, remains to be seen.