The Golden State Warriors' new star acquisition, Chris Paul, is reportedly set to adjust his game and come off the bench as the team want to ‘protect his health’, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

After trading away their most prized asset in Jordan Poole for 38-year-old Chris Paul, the Warriors have solidified their point-guard position further in free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors signed 2014 NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs Cory Joseph to a one-year deal, strengthening the guard rotation of the Warriors.

One other free-agency deal that they managed to complete was bringing back 4x Champion and 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, which was reported by many as the team’s No. 1 priority this off-season.

The Warriors now go into the 2023-24 season with their championship-core remaining largely intact, and with the addition of Paul’s veteran leadership and playmaking, there is optimism that he can help the team reach the NBA finals once again.

What has Mark Medina said about Chris Paul’s role with the Warriors?

Medina thinks that the Warriors will be looking to reduce his role in the regular season so that he is healthy to have a larger impact by the time the playoffs roll around.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The thought process is he's obviously a winning player, he's all about the right things and he has a great skill set.”

“While his skill set has traditionally been starting point guard pick and roll sets, they feel that he's very amenable for adjusting his game because his game is about being a team player”.

“So they think he can certainly play off the ball, he can play in a ball movement heavy offense, and they think that he will be willing to take a reduced role both in terms of starting position and minutes. He's with the Warriors and wants to win his first ring, but also, they want to protect his health so that he is available in the playoffs.”

Chris Paul - Playoff injury history

While his longevity in the NBA as a whole cannot be questioned, over the past eight seasons, CP3 has shown fragility throughout the playoffs to go with what Forbes writer Shane Young calls ‘terrible postseason luck’.

According to Sports Injury Central, CP3 has picked up several injuries in the postseason since 2015 that has somewhat impacted his respective teams’ progression in playoff series.

In 2015, when playing for the L.A. Clippers, Paul suffered a hamstring strain in game five of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets, and after leading the series 3-1, the Rockets took advantage of Paul’s absence and won 4-3 in a thrilling seven-game series.

The following season saw the point-God fracture his hand in the first-round and his No. 2 seeded Clippers team saw an early exit in the first-round.

More recently, in the 2023 NBA playoffs, as a member of the Phoenix Suns, the 38-year-old picked up a groin strain in the Western Conference semi-finals between the Suns and the Denver Nuggets in game 2. He would miss the remainder of the series as the Kevin Durant-led Suns would lose 4-2, with his early exit turning out to be his last game for the franchise.

Looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, now as a member of one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties in the Golden State Warriors, CP3 should be looking to embrace the reduced role the team want him to play as it would surely give him the best chance to be healthy in the playoffs, should they make them.

By the end of the 2023-24 season, Chris Paul could finally have an NBA championship to his name, and a ring around his finger. What a way that would be to end an illustrious NBA career.