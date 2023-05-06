Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson should have been included on the NBA 75 list last year, NBA Writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

Last year the NBA celebrated its 75th anniversary, where it announced a list of 75 (76 due to a tie in voting) of the greatest players in league history with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James leading the list of star names.

Whether it’s on draft night or for an all-star selection controversy will always be caused by names that are overlooked, and this was no exception. When the NBA 75th Anniversary team was released, standout names such as Vince Carter, Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol were nowhere to be seen. Even 4x NBA Champion and Finals MVP, Tony Parker didn’t get a spot in the 75-man list.

Who does Medina think should have made the NBA 75?

Medina told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s really tough because there's so many top players. When they expanded from 50 to 75, they added 26 to the original top 50 that weren't in the league and so there's a lot of new players, but there are also a lot of former players that missed the cut.”

Two notable former players that were originally snubbed from the NBA’s 50th Anniversary team but finally got their recognition and made the roster for the NBA’s 75th Anniversary reiteration were Dominique Wilkins and Bob McAdoo. The other 24 players to make up the top 75 (76*) were far more contemporary who have entered the league in the past quarter-century.

One egregious omission that Medina argues should have been on the list was Klay Thompson. He said: “Klay Thompson should have been on that list. I think he's the second-best shooter behind Steph Curry of all time, and he's been a key part of the Warriors' championship runs.”

Klay Thompson's career

Klay Thompson, one half of the splash brothers duo in Golden State alongside all-time leading 3-point scorer Stephen Curry, has made a strong case for being worthy of a place on the 75-man list.

The 33-year-old Los Angeles native is a 4x NBA champion and 5x all-star, averaging 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game across his career. But that doesn’t tell the full story.

With an exemplar shooting form that has been described as “picture-perfect”, Thompson is almost exclusively a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter. He is also viewed as an elite free-throw shooter, with a career average of 85.2 percent from the line. He also holds the record for points scored in a quarter, with 37 in a game vs the Sacramento Kings back in 2015.

With his backcourt partner and best range shooter of all time, Steph Curry, the duo have been part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty that are looking to retain their title this season to give the Warriors their 8th championship.