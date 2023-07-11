The Golden State Warriors have brought in a plethora of veteran experience so far this summer, with the notable trade for 38-year-old Chris Paul, as well as free-agency pick-ups in Cory Joseph and the returning Draymond Green.

However, it became apparent that one of their main targets after re-signing Green was Eric Gordon, and it was only after Gordon turned the 5x NBA champions down in favor of joining the Phoenix Suns that they chose to add Cory Joseph, who according to NBA writer Mark Medina, is a “respectable alternative”.

NBA news – Golden State Warriors

The Warriors made it clear that they were choosing to prioritize adding veteran experience to their team over the development of young talent that they had acquired in recent seasons through the NBA Draft process.

Last season they offloaded former No. 2 overall pick in 2020, James Wiseman, to the Detroit Pistons in return for former Warriors player Gary Payton II at the 2023 February trade deadline.

They followed suit prior to the start of this summer’s free-agency by trading away 2019 first-round pick Jordan Poole and 2022 first-rounder Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster trade that saw 12x NBA All-Star Chris Paul arrive in the Bay Area to join superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

At the start of free-agency, it was widely reported that the Steve Kerr-led Warriors had a strong interest in Eric Gordon, with Anthony Slater of The Athletic reporting that he was their No. 1 backcourt target.

Instead, the 2017 Sixth Man of the Year opted to join the newly-formed ‘big 3’ in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as a member of the Phoenix Suns; a decision that NBC Sports Bay Area attributed to being down to a potential larger role with the Suns in the future.

After missing out on three-point specialist Gordon, the Warriors turned their attention to 31-year-old Cory Joseph after they also lost Donte DiVincenzo in free-agency.

As per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Joseph, an NBA championship winner with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, signed a one-year deal with the Warriors. He will now serve as a third guard in the rotation behind Stephen Curry and Chris Paul.

Mark Medina: Cory Joseph vs Eric Gordon

Medina believes that despite missing out on Eric Gordon, the Warriors’ second-choice Cory Joseph is a reputable replacement who is four years Gordon’s junior.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Joseph is a respectable alternative. He is a proven playmaker that has kept his assist-to-turnover ratio low (3.88-to-1). That will help ease the workload for Stephen Curry and Chris Paul.”

“The 31-year-old Joseph is also younger than the 35-year-old Gordon, which gives the Warriors at least some comfort that he’s more likely to stay healthy and that he could develop into an even better player."

How did Cory Joseph compare to Eric Gordon last season?

It comes as no surprise that Eric Gordon was highly sought after in free-agency. During the 2022-23 season he enjoyed stints with the Houston Rockets before being dealt at the trade deadline to former team, the L.A Clippers.

As per StatMuse, the 34-year-old played 69 games this season, starting 58 of them including all 47 games he played in Houston. In 28.5 minutes per game, he averaged 12.4 PPG and 2.7 APG, shooting 37.1% from three-point range.

In comparison, Cory Joseph played a lesser role for the Detroit Pistons, averaging only 19.8 minutes per game in 62 games, of which he only started two of them. Again per StatMuse, he contributed 6.9 PPG and 3.5 APG, but shot a higher three-point percentage than Gordon, shooting 38.9%.

While Gordon offers more scoring, Joseph has shown that he can bring the Warriors much more consistent shooting, as well as his play making and ability to look after the ball on the court.

With the Toronto native largely expected to be a third point-guard option for the Warriors, it would appear that he fits more seamlessly in the rotation than the 14-year veteran Gordon, who would have likely struggled to find anywhere close to the minutes he took on last season due to a guard-heavy roster that also features Klay Thompson, Moses Moody and 2023 draft pick Brandin Podziemski.

The Warriors now have a strong guard rotation filled with veteran presence and championship experience in the hope that this can propel them to being able to challenge for the 2023-24 NBA championship, further cementing their dynasty.