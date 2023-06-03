The Golden State Warriors have an interesting off-season ahead and NBA writer Mark Medina told GiveMeSport that the Warriors could look to move two key players.

Golden State was eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs after winning the NBA title last season.

Although it was a disappointment, the Warriors still have the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green which is a great core to win another title.

But, with that trio getting older, time is running out for Golden State to win another championship.

Warriors will rely on the big three

With the Warriors still in a competitive window to win the title, Mark Medina believes Golden State will be open to trading Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga this summer. However, he expects them to try and retain a core trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

He told GiveMeSport: "My early hunch is that the Warriors are going to lean toward at least keeping everything together with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this season. It's not necessarily seen as inevitable that Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga are going to get traded, but they'll always entertain and see what they can get in value in return for those players.

"The reality is, what you've seen these past two years, with the Warriors winning a championship last year, losing the second round this year, through the ups and downs, they mostly have felt more encouragement with their star players and what they produce than any of the young players' progress or lack thereof. So, I think that they're leaning toward trusting the familiar and the proven."

Poole and Kuminga's stats

Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga were supposed to be key secondary scorers for Golden State to help them lead them to another title, but unfortunately, that hasn't been the case.

This season, Poole averaged 20.4 PPG during the regular season but in the playoffs averaged just 10.3 PPG, while Kuminga averaged just 9.9 PPG in the regular season and 3.4 PPG during the post-season. Although Poole has had more success, Kuminga was drafted seventh overall in 2021 and is only 20 years old, so the Warriors can likely get a key rotational player for him, while Poole will fetch more in return.

Medina isn't certain the Warriors will actually trade either of them, but expects them to at least listen to trade calls on those two players to add pieces to the roster.