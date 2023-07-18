The Golden State Warriors finally addressed their lack of size in the frontcourt when they signed 6’10” Dario Saric to a one-year deal, with NBA writer Mark Medina believing his acquisition is ‘a match made in heaven’ for both the Croatian and the five-time NBA champions.

NBA news – Golden State Warriors

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news that the Warriors had landed one of the ‘most sought-after players’ left on the free-agency market in Dario Saric, subsequently confirmed in the team's press release.

While the 29-year-old had been linked to the Warriors prior to the start of free-agency, there were rumors circulating that he was holding out for either a larger deal than the veteran minimum, $2.7 million, or he was waiting to see what transpired in Miami in regard to Damian Lillard, as reported by Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

However, it appeared that another new acquisition for the Warriors in Chris Paul was instrumental in bringing Saric to the Bay Area.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, CP3 was a vocal fan of the Warriors adding the versatile forward, reporting that the duo are ‘comfortable’ with each other after both spending time together as members of the Phoenix Suns.

With the Warriors’ two new additions, as well as a dynamic shift within the culture after Jordan Poole’s trade away from the team, the Warriors look to have added depth in their second unit, which could well be led by the 38-year-old veteran, who has never in his 18-year NBA career come off the bench.

What has Mark Medina said about the Golden State Warriors' acquisition of Dario Saric?

Medina believes that the Warriors picked up the best remaining big man on the free-agency market and that his experience with newly acquired point-guard, Chris Paul can help the team.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Perfect match made in heaven. The Warriors wanted to get a big man, and I think Dario was the best option available on the market.”

“He has really great rim protection. He also has previous experience playing with Chris Paul, and so he'll know how to run pick and roll sets with him, and know how to absorb, just kind of the demands that Chris Paul is known to expect of teammates.”

What does Dario Saric provide the Golden State Warriors?

After losing a sizable piece of their 2022 NBA championship-winning roster in Otto Porter Jr., who joined the Toronto Raptors in last year’s free agency, the hope is that Saric can somewhat replicate the effect that the 30-year-old had on the team in their 2021-22 playoff run. They failed to replace his size and production on the floor last season, which seemingly cost them in 2023 post-season.

According to ESPN, throughout his first seven seasons in the NBA in which he has played for four NBA teams, the 29-year-old has averaged 11.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 1.9 APG in 23.7 minutes per game, while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.0% from behind the three-point line.

He missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, but upon his return last season, he played in 57 games for both the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder after being traded at the February trade deadline. As per StatMuse, he averaged 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.1 minutes of action.

The Croatian will likely become a backup big man to both 6’6” Draymond Green and 6’9” Kevon Looney, adding more size and play making, as well as possessing the ability to spread out the floor and providing the Warriors with more perimeter shooting options to support Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson that Dub Nation lacked from the frontcourt last season.

With his prior experience of playing with Chris Paul, and his high basketball IQ, perhaps his partnership with the Warriors really will turn out to be a ‘match made in heaven’, and can help the core trio of Curry, Thompson and Green earn their fifth NBA title, as well as perhaps contributing to CP3 achieving a life-long dream of winning an NBA championship as the conclusion of his illustrious career is edging ever closer.