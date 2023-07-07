The Golden State Warriors reportedly want to bring in Dario Saric as they look to tackle their lack of height on their roster, but they will do so only if he agrees to sign for the veteran’s minimum deal, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA free-agency news - Golden State Warriors

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors’ remaining prime target in free-agency is 29-year-old Dario Saric, who spent last season with the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Standing at 6’10” he would provide some much-needed height to an undersized Warriors front court rotation, which currently consists of 6’6” Draymond Green and 6’9” Kevon Looney, alongside his possession of a high basketball IQ.

Multiple sources told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole that there was a “high probability” of an agreement between the Croatian-born forward and the Warriors for next season.

However, the dotted line has yet to be signed, and according to Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer, Saric could be waiting for the situation concerning Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers to be resolved before he decides where he will play his basketball next season.

With the Miami Heat having yet to sign any players to veteran minimum contracts, the Golden State Warriors could miss out on another free-agent target as they look to build a championship-caliber roster around Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

What does Mark Medina say about the Warriors potentially being a landing spot for Dario Saric?

Medina believes the Warriors want to land Saric in free-agency to add some much-needed height to the roster, but will only be able to do so on a veteran minimum deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Warriors are highly interested in Dario Saric because he can address their height disadvantage and help stretch the floor.”

“But historically, the Warriors have proven they can still thrive with leaning on Draymond Green and Kevon Looney at the center spot. Though they are undersized, Green and Looney are tough, versatile and smart defenders that can defend both centers and forwards”.

“The Warriors also like having positional versatility. Nonetheless, the Warriors hope they land Saric so long as he will accept a veteran’s minimum deal."

What can Dario Saric offer the Golden State Warriors?

Dubs Talk host Dalton Johnson believes that Saric “checks multiple boxes” for the Warriors with his size and shooting ability.

After being drafted as a first-round pick by the Orlando Magic who traded his rights to the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft, it wasn’t until 2016 where he made his NBA debut.

As per StatMuse, 29-year-old averages 11.0 PPG, shooting 39% from three-point range to go along with 5.6 RPG and 1.9 APG in his six seasons in the NBA, in which he has enjoyed time with four different NBA teams.

Spending the early part of his career as a starter but mainly coming off the bench since his ACL injury which kept him out the 2021-22 season, the Warriors will be hoping Saric could become a key member of their front-court rotation.

With his ability to be a versatile stretch four, his range-shooting ability and his possession of a high basketball IQ, he could seamlessly fit into head coach Steve Kerr’s intricate Warriors offense.

As a result, Saric may just be the perfect fit for a team looking to add more size as they look to embark on yet another NBA championship run, but they must patiently await his decision.