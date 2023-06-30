With NBA free agency beginning on Friday, a lot of eyes around the league will be on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green who will be figuring out his next career move, with a move away from Golden State not entirely ruled out, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA free agency news – Draymond Green

Sports Illustrated reporter Joey Linn believes that despite declining his player option, which was widely expected, Green is likely to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors on a multi-year deal.

The 33-year-old has spent his entire 11-year NBA career in the Bay Area and has won four NBA championships with the core group that is made up of the greatest three-point shooter of all time Stephen Curry, and his ‘Splash Brother’, Klay Thompson.

Although there are talks that the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year will engage in discussions with other teams, particularly contenders, the Warriors reportedly have ‘strong confidence’ that they will be able to come to an agreement on a contract.

Green has received high praise from his head-coach, and his presence on the floor has been invaluable to Dub Nation.

Without Green on the roster, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr does not believe that they stand a chance of being NBA championship contenders, so it is vital that the Warriors front-office go all out on ensuring they retain him.

Where does Mark Medina think Draymond Green will end up?

Medina believes that Green will listen to offers from other teams around the league, but his likely destination will be to return to the Bay Area.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The rest of the [Warriors] roster is just going to be veteran minimum guys. At that point, you're just looking at the bargain bin, and you can find guys, especially with the Warriors because they have a chance to win a championship, but there’s not going to be any kind of game changers.”

“So it's really about doing what you need to do to keep Draymond and I think that Draymond is going to look for the open market. He's going to certainly listen to other teams, especially the ones that are winning. But I think at the end of the day, the Warriors and Draymond will renew that partnership.”

Where could Draymond Green sign should he decide to leave the Warriors?

Should the four-time NBA champion decide he wants to try a new environment, there are plenty of suitors available to him, especially teams thought to be strong contenders for the NBA title.

After a season in which he averaged 8.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 6.8 APG, it is no surprise that teams are looking to lure him away from the team that has dominated the league since 2015.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Sacramento Kings have emerged as one team that could stand out to the 33-year-old. The Kings are projected to have an ample $35+ million in cap space this summer, meaning they could potentially offer more than Golden State can, despite them offloading Jordan Poole’s lucrative contract.

Other potential suitors include his hometown team, the Detroit Pistons, although the Michigan State alum is unlikely to go there due to them not being in playoff contention. The Miami Heat and L.A. Lakers have also been names that have been floated around as potential destinations.

There is also the Portland Trail Blazers, with reports around the league suggesting that Damian Lillard’s ‘dream scenario’ would be having Green come to Oregon and form a big three with him and Jerami Grant. However, for that to happen, a sign-and-trade would most likely have to be facilitated.

Nevertheless, all the signs appear to lead to Draymond Green remaining with the Golden State Warriors and potentially seeing out his career in San Francisco. But in the NBA you can never say never.