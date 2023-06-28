Four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, has entered free-agency for the first time in his career but all signs point to the team re-signing him to a new contract, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

Although choosing to opt-out of his $27.6 million player option, it is widely reported that the Warriors and Green share a mutual interest in him returning to the team.

According to Bleacher Report, there is confidence in the Bay Area of resigning the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year to a multi-year deal, likely to be three-years, which could see the 33-year-old see out the rest of his career as a Warrior.

With hints from Green himself suggesting he is worth $100+ million, this could make things difficult for the Warriors amid their already large luxury tax bill.

As per Spotrac, the Warriors already find themselves $111 million over the salary-cap which is the worst in the NBA, despite getting Jordan Poole’s max contract off their books when they traded for Chris Paul.

Therefore, the eight-time all-defensive honouree may have to settle for less money to re-join the team he has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with, or he may decide to jump ship and sign elsewhere.

What has Mark Medina said about the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green?

Although Green is exploring his options during free-agency, Medina still believes he will come back to the Warriors.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Both sides need each other. The Warriors are at their best because of what Draymond Green means to them defensively, as well as being a very key playmaker who complements Steph Curry.”

“Draymond Green knows he's at his best when he's with the Warriors. No doubt he would be still a successful player if he went to another team, but just the recipe and ingredients that the Warriors have, it just wouldn't be the same.”

“I suspect that they're going to retain him. He's not going anywhere. But it is with the caveat that again, with free agency, technically anything can happen.”

Could Draymond Green leave the Warriors?

If Green decides to choose the larger-paid contract over his loyalty to the Warriors, there are many teams around the NBA who are said to be interested in signing the veteran player.

Despite the numbers only showing his 8.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 6.8 APG last season, his added value to the team is so much more than that.

He is a solid playmaker who is a nuisance on the defensive end, and was an integral part to the Warriors team which won four NBA championships in a decade. This has not gone unnoticed around the NBA.

With the future of Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard hanging by a thread, there are reports that he is pushing for the team to bring in Green to form a ‘dream’ trio alongside Jerami Grant if he is to stay in Portland.

Alternatively, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes that his hometown team, the Detroit Pistons, would be one of a few teams who would have the salary-space available to sign the Michigan native to a deal that aligns with his demands.

Other contending teams such as the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and L.A. Lakers are also thought to be interested in the veteran, but a sign-and-trade deal would most likely have to be facilitated.

Despite his monetary demands the most likely outcome still remains, though, that Draymond Green will continue to be an integral member of the Golden State Warriors by the time the 2023-24 NBA season rolls around.