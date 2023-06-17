Draymond Green’s future with the Golden State Warriors is complicated, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

There is uncertainty around the league regarding where the 6’6” power forward will be playing his basketball next season, while it is estimated that the Warriors would be spending close to $500 million on payroll and luxury taxes if he were to opt-in to his player option for the 2023-24 season.

Golden State Warriors – Draymond Green

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently told The Rich Eisen Show that if the 33-year-old was to opt-in to his $27.6 million player option, then the Warriors’ financial situation would be extremely limited in what they could do in the off-season in order to form yet another championship-calibre roster.

If this were to transpire, then the Warriors would face becoming “the most expensive team in the history of professional sports” despite only finishing 6th in the Western Conference last season.

On the other hand, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes that the timing may be right for Green to decline is player option and enter free-agency as an unrestricted free-agent. He argued that after the impactful season he has just had, he may be able to negotiate likely the last sizeable contract of his career.

Either way, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year's value to the team over the years hasn’t gone unnoticed around the NBA, despite his tendencies to pick up costly technical fouls.

What has Mark Medina said about Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors?

When asked about Windhorst’s comments regarding the Warriors’ spending, Medina thinks the decision comes down to whether the owner and general manager, Joe Lacob, still thinks the group is capable of winning a championship together.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “It’s a really complicated [question]. Warriors owner Joe Lacob is willing to spend and is willing to absorb the luxury taxes if that move means that it determines the difference between contending for a championship or not.”

“In Draymond Green’s case, no doubt he's helped them deliver championships in the past, but retaining him doesn't necessarily guarantee winning a championship.”

How did Draymond Green perform in the NBA this season?

The former Michigan State college athlete has spent all 11 of his seasons in the NBA with the Warriors where he has been consistent across the box score throughout that time.

As per StatMuse, this season he averaged 8.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 6.8 APG aligning relatively similarly with his career averages, whilst also shooting a career-best 52.7% from the field.

After being a core member of a Warriors dynasty that has seen them win four championships in six NBA Finals attempts over the last decade, it would certainly be a big loss for the Warriors, particularly from both a defensive and leadership standpoint, if he decides to test the waters in free-agency.

Only time will tell if the Warriors front office and Green himself can mutually agree on a deal to give him what he’s always wanted – to be a “Warrior for life.”

Whether that alone is enough for the team to be capable of chasing another ring before their championship window closes remains to be seen, but what is clear is that in today’s NBA, anything can happen.