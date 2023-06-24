Despite declining his $27.5 million player option and becoming an unrestricted free-agent, there is a strong possibility that Draymond Green will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – Golden State Warriors

The NBA's Golden State Warriors have not been shy in making bold roster moves as they look to find suitable pieces to slot around Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in an attempt to go on another championship run.

In a blockbuster move that sent shock waves around the NBA, the Warriors decided to trade away Jordan Poole as part of a package deal to the Washington Wizards, in exchange for 38-year-old veteran point guard, Chris Paul who was only traded away from the Phoenix Suns a few days ago.

CBS Sports reporter Bill Reiter believes that this trade gives the Warriors the best chance of seeking a 5th NBA title in 10 years, while also giving the 38-year-old a legitimate hope of winning his first-ever NBA ring as his career nears to a close.

As per Shams Charania, the Warriors show no signs of slowing down as they prepare for a cap-hit free-agency. They also traded Ryan Rollins in the deal to Washington, allowing for an extra roster spot to become available, perhaps for a veteran minimum contract.

There is still also the possibility that the Warriors will still be able to bring back Draymond Green, despite entering the off-season as an unrestricted free-agent.

Where is Mark Medina’s stance on Draymond Green possibly returning to the Warriors?

Although there is a chance that Green signs with another team during free-agency, Medina doesn’t believe that this will come into fruition.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said:“With free-agency, everything's always possible. Draymond Green wants to come back to the Warriors, and the Warriors want to have him.”

“Him opting out has to do with two things. One, like with any player, especially when it's established, you want to test the marketplace and see what's out there. But all things considered, what he's valuing more is more years on his contract, as opposed to dollar figure.”

Draymond Green – Potential Landing Spots

Four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green, who has spent his entire 14-year NBA career in Golden State will enter free-agency for the first time in his career.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors expected Green to opt-out of his player option, although there is mutual interest from both parties in a potential return to the team, as he is valued as an integral member of a championship-winning core.

However, as per Sports Illustrated, it is reported that many other teams would be interested in signing the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, including contenders like the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

With Jordan Poole now off the roster, ultimately signaling the end of the saga concerning issues with the Warrior’s culture after the pre-season bust up between the two, it is vital that they find an agreement to bring the 33-year-old back to the Bay area.

Losing the veteran for nothing would be a huge loss, and could have drastic implications on the Warriors’ ability to go on a deep playoff run in search of another NBA championship whilst their stars are still in their primes.

There’s no cause for panic from Warriors’ fans, though, at least not yet.