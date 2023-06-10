Golden State Warriors will be looking to resign Draymond Green in the offseason but financial compromises may need to be made by both parties in order to get a deal over the line, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

The 33-year-old now faces the decision on whether he chooses to opt-in to his $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season, while has been heavily linked with a move away from San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors news – Draymond Green

Considered a key member of a Warriors dynasty that has reached the NBA finals six times since 2015, winning four championship rings in the process, there is a lot of speculation on where Draymond Green may be playing his basketball next season and beyond.

As per Shams Charania, NBA writer for The Athletic, it is reported that there are several contenders who are potentially interested in signing the former Michigan State man.

However, according to NBC Sports, league sources say that the Warriors want to retain Green, but in order to be able to do so, a lot of discussions surrounding the financial details need to be had.

This is largely in part due to the Warriors not having a lot of cap space to work with as a result of the multi-million dollar contracts that were given to Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

What did Mark Medina say about Draymond Green?

Despite entering the final year of his current contract, Medina believes that Golden State will get a deal done for the 6’6” power forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “With Draymond Green, if he opts in, I don't think that they'll trade him with the one year left on his contract. But if he opts out, I think the Warriors will resign him, but try to see what they can get with any discounts.”

“That being said, there is a lot of gray area where they're going to have to be financially savvy with this; they also value all the qualities that Draymond Green has, both the good and the bad. They've determined time and time again that the good still outweighs the bad.”

“If Draymond Green is going to be re-signed, who knows for what number, but if there are cost savings going to be involved, it's going to involve the rest of the roster.”

Draymond Green – Value as a teammate

In the 2022-23 season, the 4x NBA champion averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists across 73 games, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Technical fouls could be viewed as a concern for future teams, amassing 21 technical fouls last season alone which lead the league. However, his play on the court, particularly on the defensive end, is considered by many to be invaluable.

As per NBC Sports, Green was ranked last season by General Managers around the league as the second-best defensive player, behind only Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the court, Green doesn’t need to score 20 points a night in order for his team to win the game, but it is his defense that sets him apart from the rest, and that is why there is so much interest from around the league.

His leadership qualities on the court are irreplaceable, and so the Warriors will do their best to keep him. However, if he can find more money elsewhere in an attractive destination, he may well choose to leave the team he's given 11 years to, ultimately signalling the end of the Warriors dynasty.