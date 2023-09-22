Highlights The Golden State Warriors have brought Dwight Howard in for a workout, potentially filling their 14th roster spot for the upcoming season.

The Warriors currently have 13 players signed but need at least one more to meet the minimum roster requirement.

Dwight Howard has had a successful career and is coming off a strong season in the Taiwan T1 League, but would likely have a reduced role if signed by the Warriors.

In pursuit of filling their 14th roster spot, the Golden State Warriors have decided to bring in 18-year veteran Dwight Howard for a workout with the team, with a possible return to the NBA very much on the cards for the eight-time All-Star, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA free-agency news – Golden State Warriors

The Warriors still have a few roster spots available, with at least one more needing to be filled before the 2023-24 regular season commences.

According to Slam Online, NBA teams are obligated to carry a minimum of 14 players during the course of the regular season. So far, the Warriors have 13 players signed to standard NBA contracts after picking up Cory Joseph, a former NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs, and forward/center Dario Saric, each to veteran’s minimum deals, per ESPN.

Most recently, the Dubs added free-agent center Usman Garuba on a two-way contract, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, after the 2021 former first-round pick averaged 8.2 points and 4.0 rebounds for his native Spain in their FIBA World Cup campaign.

Usually keeping their 15th roster spot available for trade flexibility purposes later on in the season, the Warriors technically have one vacant spot left to fill with reports coming from The Athletic that the Bay Area team were “exploring signing a reserve veteran big man” with Dwight Howard meeting with the organization earlier this week.

After completing his two-day interview process with the team, Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report was the first to report that the Warriors veterans had approved the idea of the 37-year-old joining them, with the eight-time All-Star then reportedly scheduled to work out with Draymond Green and the newly-acquired Chris Paul on Thursday - leaked information in which Green all but confirmed.

Does Mark Medina think a return to the NBA for Dwight Howard is on the cards?

Medina believes that we could well see Dwight Howard return to the league in what would be his 19th season for the Warriors specifically, although, there are many other veterans that are also looking to return to the NBA competing for the one vacant roster spot. He also revealed that internally, the Warriors are happy with their depth in the centre position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think there are layers to it. I think there's a legitimate chance that we will see Dwight Howard return to the NBA specifically in a Warrior's uniform. When you talk to people within the Warriors organization, they do not think that they're in desperate need of adding depth to their center spot. The reality is in the context of bringing Dwight Howard in for a workout, I've been told that they brought in tonnes of guys, this offseason for workouts ranging from Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kent Bazemore, Derrick Favors, Dwight Howard, other players that could be on the G-League or training camp rosters. So when we're looking at their center position, they could use another center but internally, the Warriors feel that they're fully satisfied with having Kevon Looney. They know that he's been very consistent as a really good role player, and he’s very durable."

How did Dwight Howard perform in his last NBA season?

Howard spent last season away from the NBA, instead playing for the Taoyuan Leopards in the Taiwan T1 League where he was a starter. According to Asia Basket, he averaged 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 34.9 minutes per game. He also shot 57.7% from the field, and 69.1% from the free-throw line, the highest free-throw percentage in his entire professional basketball career.

Dwight Howard - NBA Career Statistics (2005 - 2022) Minutes Played 31.8 Points 15.7 Assists 1.3 Rebounds 11.8 Steals 0.9 Blocks 1.8 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .587 Free-Throw Percentage (%) .567 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In his most recent season in the NBA, though, he took on a much more reduced role. Playing last for the L.A. Lakers in 2021-22 in what was his third stint with the team, per Statmuse, he started only 27 of the 60 games in which he featured, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds on 61.2% shooting from the field. He also averaged a career-low 16.2 minutes on the court and was primarily used as a rotation player that took on the majority of the non-Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee minutes.

It is likely that if signed to the Warriors, he will take on a similarly reduced role, but he has shown in the past that he is capable of doing what is required from him to great effect, as exemplified by his contribution to the Lakers in 2019-20. There, he helped backstop a defense which was ranked third overall in the league, and played his role to perfection, helping the Lakers’ win their first title since 2010, and Howard’s only championship ring to date.

In their playoff run, the 6’10” center embraced his new secondary role and despite his numbers of 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game being arguably one of his least productive post-seasons, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated argued that it may have been one of his most impactful. Howard was used by then-coach Frank Vogel in a center by committee approach, whereby he only played in matchup-specific games, such as when the Lakers faced the Denver Nuggets, where he was tasked with defending Nikola Jokic.

Expect the future hall-of-famer to give the same energy and intensity to the Warriors should he be given the opportunity to join their organization. If he remains as professional as he has in the latter stages of his NBA career and embraces a small rotation role, another championship ring could well be on the horizon, and what an end to an illustrious career that would be.