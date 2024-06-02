Highlights The Golden State Warriors terrorized the NBA with a historic four-year run during the late 2010s.

The 2015-16 Warriors had a regular season for the ages, while Stephen Curry became the only unanimous MVP in league history.

With their historic offensive rating in the third quarter, the Warriors finished off most of their opponents in the third period.

If you’re like many avid NBA fans, you probably think of Michael Jordan’s Bulls, Magic Johnson’s Lakers, or Larry Bird’s Celtics as the most dominant NBA team ever. But for a four-year stretch, the Golden State Warriors had a stranglehold on the league that is right up there with those aforementioned legendary teams.

From 2015 to 2016, the Warriors terrorized opponents. They created the most unstoppable, high-powered offense the other 29 teams in the NBA had no answer for.

The Dubs produced one of the greatest three-year stretches in pro basketball. They won a jaw-dropping 207 games. They also shattered the NBA record for an average margin of victory throughout a single postseason in one of their title runs.

Let's look back at how dominant the Golden State Warriors were throughout their iconic 2010s run.

2015-16 Warriors: A New Era in The NBA

The NBA was never the same

In the 2015-16 NBA season, the Warriors became the first team in NBA history to hit 1,000 three-pointers in a season.

Of their 1,077 three-pointers made as a team, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson accounted for 678 makes. Between them, Curry and Thompson hit more three-pointers in the season than the average NBA team hit at any point in the 2000s and the early part of the 2010 decade.

2015-16 Golden State Warriors: Made Threes By Player Player Three-Pointers Made Steph Curry 402 Klay Thompson 276 Draymond Green 100 Harrison Barnes 82 Brandon Rush 65 Andre Iguodala 54

Throughout the entire campaign, Curry and Thompson's combined three-point field goals were more than 13 NBA teams.

During the season, Curry entered another stratosphere in his game. As the reigning NBA MVP, No. 30 shattered his own three-point record — previously set at 286 — with 402 three-pointers. Curry became the only unanimous MVP in NBA history after finishing the season with revolutionary averages of 30.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.1 steals, and 50-45-90 shooting splits.

Earning the 2016 MVP also made Curry the 11th player in NBA history to win the award in consecutive years, and the first guard to do so since Steve Nash (2004-05 and 2005-06). He is also the only Warrior in franchise history to have won the award besides Wilt Chamberlain (1959-60).

For their 58th game of the season, Curry and the Warriors visited Oklahoma City to play the league's third-ranked offense.

After a seesaw battle through four quarters, the game went down to the wire in overtime. With both teams having scored 15 points in OT, Curry maneuvered up the floor with an opportunity to give Golden State their 53rd win of the season.

The game was over. The Oklahoma City crowd was stunned. Steph Curry cashed in one of the most iconic game-winning hail-mary shots in NBA history. The Warriors won 73 games in the regular season, cementing their position among the greatest teams of all time.

A Lethal 3-Headed Monster

Durant, Curry, Thompson – who are you stopping?

Perhaps the greatest luxury in a team sport is having multiple guys on one team with incredible shooting ability off the dribble.

Picture this: You have three guys on a team that can go out and score 40 or even 50 points on any given night. If one – even two – of them have an off-game, that still leaves another player left to stop. The likelihood of all three players struggling in the same game is slim.

Actually, we saw this exact scenario transpire in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Golden Warriors Big Three — 2018 Playoffs Player PPG Three-Pointers Made Per Game FG% Stephen Curry 25.5 4.3 45.1% Kevin Durant 29.0 2.2 48.7% Klay Thompson 19.6 3.2 46.5%

Though the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018 were the biggest NBA Finals underdogs in 16 seasons, not even a more worthy opponent could have dealt with the Warriors' firepower. In Game 3, Curry and Thompson had a rare off-night from the perimeter. The sharpshooters shot a combined 7-27 from the field and 3-15 from beyond the arc.

But while they were struggling, their superstar teammate Kevin Durant picked up the slack. Durant dragged the Warriors to a road victory against Cleveland with 43 points on a hyperefficient 6-of-9 from long distance

Despite not getting much help from Curry and Thompson, Durant lifted the Warriors to a 3-0 series lead and an eventual second straight NBA title.

The Dubs captured their third NBA championship in four seasons when the buzzer sounded in Game 4. Although Cleveland was such an inferior opponent, the Warriors possessed arguably the most explosive collection of scoring talent the league had ever seen. Plus, their superstars were all 30 years of age or younger.

2017 Warriors: A Playoff Run for The Ages

The field stood no chance

15 straight wins with a near-flawless 16-1 during the 2017 NBA postseason: The 2017 Warriors were something to behold.

In 2000-01, the L.A. Lakers went 15-and-1 during the 2001 postseason, which stood as the most dominant stretch of playoff basketball by a single team for nearly two decades. For those with a foggy memory: The Kobe-Shaq Lakers remain the last NBA team to 3-peat. They were unstoppable in their era. But the Warriors came along and broke L.A.'s long-standing record in one fell swoop.

Best Net Rating By a Team In Playoff History Team Net Rating All-Time Rank 1955-56 Los Angeles Lakers +16.0 1st 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers +13.8 2nd 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks +13.6 3rd 2016-17 Golden State Warriors +13.5 4th 1990-91 Bulls +13.2 5th

The Warriors finished the postseason with an average margin of victory of 16.3. The '01 Lakers recorded a 15.5 average margin of victory. The only time Golden State teetered during the postseason was in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs in the Conference Finals.

Fresh off blowing a 3-1 lead in last season's NBA Finals, the Warriors were back for revenge. After taking care of business at home, the Warriors flew to Cleveland to protect their lead in Games 3 and 4.

Game 3 was filled with intensity.

Cleveland played a near-perfect game at home led by LeBron James ' 39 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds on 56 percent from the floor and 44 percent from the three-point line. Most teams can't survive when a player of James' caliber goes off on them like that. Additionally, Kyrie Irving went for 38 points on 55 percent shooting on his own. But the Dubs had other plans.

Golden State's Big Three combined for 86 points and 15 three-pointers. James and Irving gave it all they had between them: 77 points on 55 percent shooting. They came close to the record they set the year before for combined points in a Finals game between two teammates. Yet, the Warriors were too much.

Think about what it would take for a team in today's NBA to win a game against a team that sees their two best players combine for nearly 80 points. This was borderline unfair.

The Third Quarter Avalanche

Forget crunch time, the Warriors won games in the third

In a time of endless Warriors records, this stat produced by the Dubs may have been the most incredible throughout all their regular seasons.

From 2015 to 2018, the Warriors were the best third quarter team in league history. For these four years, the Dubs recorded an average +17 net efficiency rating in the third quarter. For comparison, the 73-win Warriors boasted a +11.6 net efficiency. The best net efficiency for a season since 1982-83 was recorded by the 72-win Chicago Bulls in 1996 (+13.3)

Golden State Warriors — Third Quarter Net Rating Season Net Rating League Rank 2014-15 +14.5 1st 2015-16 +12.9 1st 2016-17 +23* 1st 2017-18 +17.3 1st

*Highest in NBA History

When they outscored their opponents by at least 15 points in the third quarter, the Warriors recorded a 51-game win streak. Their streak finally ended in a playoff game against the Houston Rockets during the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

From 2015 through 2017, the Warriors scored 40 or more points in the third quarter 16 different times.

This Close To a Three-Peat

Nearly the first team in 17 years

The Warriors — often on the other end of unfortunate injuries in years past — caught the injury bug at the worst time.

The 2019 NBA postseason was a huge deal for the Warriors. For the fifth year in a row, the Dubs represented the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. As back-to-back NBA champions, there was one goal in mind: a 3-peat.

It had been 17 years since the NBA witnessed a team achieve a three-peat. Of course, that team was the Lakers, led by Shaquille O'Neal and a young Kobe Bryant.

After Kevin Durant and the Warriors blew a 31-point lead in Game 2 of the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers — a game in which Durant took only eight shots — he shrugged off the idea that he needed to get into a personal duel with the feisty Patrick Beverley . “I’m Kevin Durant,” he said. “You know who I am.”

Ensuingly, Durant went on a breathtaking offensive tear. He averaged 39 points per contest over the next eight games. Through this epic run, Durant's head coach couldn't help but gush praise.

"I think Kevin wants to be recognized as the best player in the world. And I happen to think he is. Now, on our team, he doesn't need to show it. He's not stat crazy. He's not a guy that chases numbers. He's content to let other people score." - Steve Kerr

In 12 games before going down with an injury in the semifinals, Durant averaged 32 points on 51 percent shooting from the floor, 44 percent from three, and 90 percent from the free throw line.

Even with Durant being ruled out indefinitely, the Warriors didn't stop. If there was an accurate representation of how gifted this group was, the final stretch of the 2019 NBA playoffs showed us just that.

To close out their second-round series against Houston, Curry, who entered the 4th quarter with just 10 points, went on an avalanche in the final period of Game 6.

En route to a flattering 23-point fourth quarter, Curry hit some contested three-pointers that took the life out of Houston. With Thompson chipping in his usual performance, the Warriors beat the Rockets on the road to advance to their fifth consecutive Western Conference Finals.

Against Portland, Curry leveled up even more. To this day, no player in NBA history has totaled more points in a four-game sweep than Curry in the 2019 West Finals.

Stephen Curry's Historic 2019 West Finals Series FG 3PM PTS GM 1 12-23 9-15 36 GM 2 11-22 4-14 37 GM 3 11-26 6-16 36 GM 4 11-25 7-16 37

Even though the Warriors lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, making it to the championship round without their best player spoke volumes. Before Thompson went down with an ACL tear in Game 6, he already had 30 points on the night. It appeared that the Warriors had a real shot of forcing a Game 7 had Thompson gone the distance in that game.

But what else needs to be said about these Warriors that hasn't been said already? They stand firmly among the NBA's greatest dynasties.