Highlights Golden State Warriors have employed some iconic names throughout NBA history

It's often forgotten that some of the league's legends turned out for the Warriors in their later years, including Robert Parish

Throughout its 77 years of existence, the Golden State Warriors have become the home to countless stars, with Stephen Curry and Wilt Chamberlain being two of the best players to represent the franchise. From its first home in Philadelphia, then San Francisco, and finally, in the franchise’s current iteration, there have been a number of notable talents who played for the Dubs.

But unlike Curry, Chamberlain, and other stars tied closely to the team, there have been several prominent individuals that had a stint in the Bay that many might have forgotten. These are players who, when seen wearing a Dubs jersey, often lead to people questioning if that photo is edited or the real thing.

With that being said, we take a look below at some surprising names that played for the Warriors that fans might have forgotten.

10 Nate Robinson

During his 14-year run in the NBA, Nate Robinson was known more for his time with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. After his stint with the latter, the 5-foot-9 guard was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and just played four games with them for the remainder of the 2010-11 season.

After his short stint in OKC, Robinson signed with the Warriors as a free agent and played 51 games for them. During that span, the explosive point guard averaged 11.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. After his time as a Warrior, though, Robinson would become a journeyman, playing for teams like the Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Robinson was primarily known as one of the most electrifying dunkers in the NBA. He last played in the league in the 2015-16 season.

9 John Starks

When you think of the ‘90s iteration of the New York Knicks, John Starks would undoubtedly be one of the players that comes to mind first. Along with Patrick Ewing, Starks redefined New York basketball and helped the team make consistent playoff appearances. What fans don’t know is that Golden State took a gamble on the point guard when they signed him as a free agent in 1988.

During his two-and-a-half season run in the Bay, Starks averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. These numbers include his second stint with the Dubs when New York traded him before the 1998-99 season for a package headlined by Latrell Sprewell. The following season, though, Golden State traded him again to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

8 Jermaine O’Neal

Drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1996 Draft using the 17th pick, Jermaine O’Neal was later traded to the Indiana Pacers after four seasons in Rip City. The 6-foot-11 center would go on to play eight seasons for them with averages of 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game.

After leaving Indiana, the franchise that groomed him into an All-Star big man, O’Neal ended up becoming a journeyman and playing for several teams, such as the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns. He spent his last year in the NBA—back in the 2013-14 season—playing for the Warriors with averages of 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds, a far cry from his All-Star numbers with the Pacers.

7 Jamaal Wilkes

For most fans during the ‘70s and ‘80s, Jamaal Wilkes was known to be an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers. Having won two rings during his stint from 1977 to 1985, the 6-foot-6 forward certainly enjoyed the peak of his career with the Purple and Gold.

Even if that’s the case, Wilkes originally entered the league during the 1974-75 season as part of the Warriors. Apart from averaging 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 steals during his three-year run in the Bay, Wilkes also nabbed his first championship as a rookie during his first season with the Dubs.

While some would have probably remembered him, his success with the Lakers certainly made some overlook the fact that he got his NBA start with the Golden State franchise.

6 Ralph Sampson

Along with Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson was well-known as part of the Houston Rockets’ core during the ‘80s. After over five seasons with the team, the 7-foot-4 big man notched 19.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.9 blocks per game for Space City.

That all changed when Houston’s front office decided to trade Sampson and Steve Harris to the Warriors for Joe Barry Carroll, Sleepy Floyd, and cash considerations. From there, the All-Star big man’s numbers regressed to 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game in the two seasons he played for the Dubs.

Sampson was eventually traded to the Kings in 1989. He also had stints with the Washington Bullets, but ultimately failed to stick around in the NBA.

5 Jerry Lucas

After seven seasons playing for the Cincinnati Royals, the team’s front office decided to trade Jerry Lucas to the San Francisco Warriors in exchange for Jim King and Bill Turner. With averages of 19.6 points, 19.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, the Dubs during that time were sure to benefit from the All-Star’s talents.

Turns out, though, Lucas would only play less than two seasons for the team with averages of 17.5 points, 15.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He was traded shortly after to the New York Knicks and help the team win the 1973 NBA Finals.

It’s certainly quite the big “What if” had Lucas stayed with the Warriors, but in the end, it simply wasn’t meant to be.

4 Nick Van Exel

Before Kobe Bryant became the Lakers’ best young talent in the late ‘90s, Nick Van Exel was already with the team as their starting point guard. With averages of 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steal per game, Van Exel proved himself capable of running the offense during his five-season stint in L.A.

Once the Lakers found their core in Shaquille O’Neal and Bryant, Van Exel was traded to the Denver Nuggets. After his time in Mile High City, the point guard wound up with the Dallas Mavericks before playing one season for the Dubs. During this time, the former Laker averaged 12.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 0.5 steals at age 32. Having gone past his prime, Van Exel only had two more years left in the league before finally retiring with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005-06.

3 Derek Fisher

Like Van Exel before him, Derek Fisher found his way to the Warriors after playing the first eight years of his career in Los Angeles. Signing on as a free agent for the 2004-05 season, the 6-foot-1 point guard averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals for the Dubs.

After two seasons, Golden State traded Fisher to the Utah Jazz, a team that would eventually release Fisher one year later. He would sign back with the Lakers and win two more rings playing with a Kobe Bryant-led roster.

Sure enough, seeing Fisher in a Warriors jersey is a bit bizarre considering how many people thought that he spent the first decade of his career in LA. On the other hand, it’s hard to imagine what the Purple and Gold were thinking when they let him leave.

2 Robert Parish

Before Robert Parish played 14 seasons with the Boston Celtics, undoubtedly the best stretch of his career, the 7-foot-1 center spent his first four years in the NBA playing for the Warriors. During that span, Parish averaged 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Parish was later traded to Boston by the Dubs, along with a first-round pick that turned out to be Kevin McHale. The big man would then go on to play the best basketball of his career by averaging 16.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Perhaps Parish wouldn’t have reached the same success he had with the Celtics had he stayed in Golden State, but still, it’s definitely worth thinking what could have been for him and the Warriors had they stuck together for a little bit longer.

1 Gilbert Arenas

Before he made a name for himself with the Washington Wizards, Gilbert Arenas played his first two seasons for the Warriors. Playing as the Dubs’ starting point guard by his sophomore year, Arenas averaged 15.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals during his time in the Bay.

Arenas signed with the Wizards as a free agent and spent over seven seasons with them. In that period, Arenas established himself as an All-Star-caliber player in the league with averages of 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

With the Warriors becoming a dynasty in recent years, more and more players are interested in playing for the franchise. It remains to be seen which NBA star is going to play for the Dubs in the seasons to come, though fans might want to keep an eye on that.