The Golden State Warriors are one of a handful of playoff-contending NBA teams who are thought to have expressed interest in picking up 36-year-old free-agent Rudy Gay, with NBA writer Mark Medina believing that his veteran experience and reputation as a good teammate could be the root of their interest.

However, the Warriors may still pass up on the opportunity.

NBA news - Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are still looking to fill their 14th, and likely their final, roster spot for the 2023-24 season, with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reporting that the Warriors, along with the Chicago Bulls, L.A. Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, have all demonstrated interest in 36-year-old, Rudy Gay.

The 17-year NBA veteran was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder only last week, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, after having been traded twice by the Utah Jazz in the John Collins deal, and Atlanta Hawks in the Patty Mills trade.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors have Gay as “a name to monitor” as they look to further strengthen their depth in the frontcourt after signing Dario Saric.

Whether the Warriors go ahead and engage in discussions with Gay remains to be seen, though, as they already possess numerous veterans with experience on their roster.

Does Mark Medina think the Warriors would be interested in Rudy Gay?

Medina believes that due to his proven track record of being a good teammate in the locker room, the Warriors would be interested. However, as they already have a lot of veteran experience, they may pass on him in favor of someone else.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I think the Warriors would be interested in Gay because of his strong reputation as a good teammate and proven experience.”

“The Warriors understand the value of having that kind of player. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if the Warriors pass on that chance considering they already have plenty of veterans.”

How would Rudy Gay fit with the Golden State Warriors?

Despite a significant drop-off in numbers last season in comparison to seasons prior, Rudy Gay can still offer the Warriors additional locker room experience in a championship-winning environment.

With the Utah Jazz last season, the 6’8” forward played an average of only 14.2 minutes per game, where he scored 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists, per ESPN. However, he shot a career-low 38.0% from the field and 25.4% from three-point range.

Gay’s addition would increase the Warriors’ depth in the front-court that currently consists of Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney. As a result, his role with the team would likely be minimal, being a second/third rotation role player at best.

However, the UConn alum would add to the plethora of locker room veteran experience that the Warriors possess, along with the aforementioned Green, as well as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and the mix of his positive impact on his teammates and their championship-level experience could be a huge success for both parties.

Now it’s down for Rudy Gay himself to decide on where his future lies, as it will likely be his last NBA team and ultimately, his last chance to win his first NBA championship ring.