The Golden State Warriors have had several incredible players wear their iconic yellow and blue jersey. However, while many of these superstars made a mark on the franchise, not everyone has been recognized and inducted into the Hall of Fame.

As everyone knows, getting into the basketball Hall of Fame is the ultimate honor. However, that also means it’s not easy getting there. Aside from a lasting and consistent career, one also has to have the accolades to back up their inclusion. Although it’s not always the case, having individual accomplishments gets a player a step closer to a spot in Springfield.

With that being said, there are definitely a number of Warriors players and icons who have done enough to get into the Hall of Fame in the future. We now take a look at those players and explain their individual cases as HoFers.

8 Sleepy Floyd

The current generation of Warriors fans may not remember Sleepy Floyd too much. After all, he played for the team in the early ‘80s and arrived in Bay Area as an unspectacular rookie. However, it’s safe to say that being traded to the Dubs from the then New Jersey Nets was the best thing that happened to him.

During his time with the Warriors, there was no denying that he was one of the best point guards in the NBA. He averaged 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals in six seasons with Golden State - all while shooting 46.8 percent from the field.

Perhaps the best highlight of his time with the Dubs was his 29-point fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1987 playoffs, which is still the most points scored in a quarter in postseason history.

7 Andre Iguodala

Before becoming a Warrior, Andre Iguodala spent eight seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers with averages of 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. But as fate would have it, the 6-foot-6 wing would be sent to the Denver Nuggets in a four-team trade and play one year in Mile High City.

After that short stint as a Nugget, Iguodala would be traded again in a three-team deal that saw him become a Warrior during the 2013-14 season. The following year, under the tutelage of first-year coach Steve Kerr, the former Sixers’ potential was realized when he helped Golden State clinch the title, winning the 2014-15 Finals MVP along the way.

Since then, Iguodala has captured three more championships to bring his ring count to four. Going beyond his averages of 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for the Warriors, the All-Star forward’s impact on the franchise during his stint there is more than enough to justify a Hall of Fame induction.

6 Klay Thompson

Although some people see Klay Thompson as a glorified shooter, there’s really more than meets the eye when it comes to the Splash Brother. In the 10 seasons he has played for the Warriors, Thompson's notched 19.8 points on 41 percent shooting from beyond the arc, 3.5 points, and 2.3 assists.

Focusing specifically on his 3-point shooting, Thompson stands out by his sheer dominance in this category. During the 2015-16 postseason, the shooting guard and Steph Curry made 98 3-pointers each in a single playoff round. He also holds the record for most points scored in a quarter during a regular season NBA game and most 3-pointers in a single contest.

Apart from his individual records, Thompson is a four-time NBA champion, five-time All-Star, a 3-Point Contest champion, and an Olympic Gold medal holder for Team USA in 2016. Combining those achievements together, and you’ve got a strong case to induct Thompson into the Hall of Fame years after he eventually retires.

5 Latell Sprewell

Latrell Sprewell was a dynamic player that started well for the Dubs but ended his stint on a terrible note. Drafted in 1992, the 6-foot-5 guard/forward entered the league and instantly made an impact for the Warriors.

In the six seasons he played in the Bay, Sprewell averaged 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He was also named to three All-Star Games during his time with the team.

Unfortunately, just as the 1997-98 season was just starting, Sprewell choked P.J. Carlesimo during practice and was slapped with a one-year suspension as a consequence of his actions. He would later be traded to the New York Knicks and end his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

All in all, he averaged 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.4 steals over the course of his 13-year run in the league. And even with that incident staining his run as a Warrior, Sprewell’s overall body of work deserves to be recognized via an induction into the Hall of Fame.

4 Draymond Green

Time and time again, basketball fans have pointed out the overall impact Draymond Green brings to the table for the Warriors. His ability to lock up any position while creating plays for his teammates allowed Golden State’s Death Lineup to thrive, especially in countless playoff battles through the years.

Even though his averages of 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 block per game throughout his 11-year career with the Dubs don’t pop out of the page, the way he does all of these things on the court merits Green a level of respect from fans. Also, his bulky 6-foot-6 frame allows him to defend speedy guards, dynamic forwards, and centers taller than him.

All of these factors come together to create a unique player in Green. His record, on the other hand, also strengthens his Hall of Fame case for the future. With four rings, eight selections to an All-Defensive team, four All-Star Game appearances, and a Defensive Player of the Year award, it’s only a matter of time before Green is enshrined into the prestigious club.

3 Kevin Durant

While Iguodala, Thompson, and Green played a significant period of their careers with the Warriors, Kevin Durant only spent three seasons playing for Golden State. During that time, the 6-foot-10 All-Star forward averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. His stint with the Dubs also yielded two NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards, and three All-Star selections.

Outside his time with the Warriors, Durant still managed to retain his jaw-dropping productivity on offense and status as a perennial All-Star as part of the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. The thing is, it was during his time with the Dubs when he was at the peak of his career and accomplishments. For this reason, Durant deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, primarily for the work he’s done while playing for Golden State.

2 Baron Davis

As compared to most greats who played for Golden State, Baron Davis had a shorter stint of a little more than three seasons. During that time, the All-Star point guard averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Although he would later move on to the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks before retiring, his impact as part of the We Believe iteration of the Warriors restored hope back in the Bay. Combine Davis’ contribution to that era in Golden State’s history with the staggering numbers he averaged in his total time playing in the NBA, and the All-Star has a convincing argument to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

1 Stephen Curry

Above every Golden State great not yet inducted into the Hall of Fame is Stephen Curry. His record of four NBA championships, nine All-Star selections, two MVPs, one Finals MVP, one All-Star Game MVP, and two scoring titles, among others, speaks volumes about what he has accomplished in the league.

Add his career averages of 24.6 points on 42 percent shooting from deep, 4.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, and people will see that those numbers alone are more than enough to turn the Warriors into instant contenders. But more than the achievements and averages, how Curry has made the 3-pointer an effective tool to dominate opponents and change how the game is played in the NBA makes him more than deserving of a Hall of Fame nod.

Taking all of these into account, there’s little doubt about the All-Star guard’s case to make the Hall of Fame one day.

There are a lot more Golden State greats who have a chance to be inducted into the Hall of Fame soon, especially if Steve Kerr's team start picking up successive championships again. But for now, these players top our list for the work they have done in their careers.