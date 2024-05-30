Highlights Stephen Curry's time in Golden State is running out, opening the door for potential trades.

The Warriors could consider pursuing Jimmy Butler to extend their title window.

Jimmy Butler is on uncertain ground in Miami due to injury concerns, potentially prompting a trade.

The story of Stephen Curry and the success of the Golden State Warriors is one every NBA fan is familiar with. The late 2010s era of NBA basketball was all about the Golden Dynasty. Their success even leaked into the early 2020s, with a title in 2022.

Curry is one of the best players to ever pick up a basketball. He revolutionized the way offense is played in the NBA with his unrivaled shooting ability. However, the greatest shooter to ever play the game is also thirty-six years old.

On top of that, the cracks in the armor have certainly begun to show. The Warriors were a second-round exit last year to the Los Angeles Lakers. This season, they did not even make the playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament.

With Klay Thompson starting to show his age and set to hit unrestricted free agency, the window to win another title with Curry at the helm is quickly drawing its close.

Warriors insider Anthony Slater of The Athletic believes the team has an idea of where they would turn to maximize Curry's remaining years in the league.

“We discussed some of the Warriors’ options on our offseason preview podcast. Two quick situations of note: If Brandon Ingram hits the trade market, I would not expect the Warriors to show interest. If the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, I would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree.”

The potential duo of Curry and Jimmy Butler would quickly be one of the best pairings in the Western Conference, likely blowing the door wide open on a title window that was attempting to shut.

Butler and the Miami Heat Are at a Crossroads

Miami will have to make a decision on Butler very soon

Butler currently holds a player option for the 2025-2026 season. This effectively makes the upcoming year on Butler's contract the last guaranteed season he would be wearing a Miami Heat jersey.

If some of the rumors are to be believed and the situation between the Heat and Butler is getting frisky, they risk losing him for nothing should they not move on from him this offseason. Butler is a six-time All-Star, and five-time All-NBA player, and has taken the Heat to the NBA Finals twice as their lead player. To see someone of his caliber simply walk does not feel fitting of the usual Pat Riley agenda.

Riley came down hard on the team earlier in the offseason, pointing out injury problems that plagued the team. It's hard to feel like his comments weren't at least partially directed at the Heat superstar.

Butler is thirty-four years old and his problems with injury aren't likely to go away any time soon. In his five seasons with the Heat, Butler has not played over 65 games once. His healthiest season with the team was 2022-2023, when he played 64 games before leading Miami to one of the unlikeliest Finals appearances of all time, making it all the way from the Play-In Tournament.

If Miami is no longer willing to overlook the injury concerns, this latest report illustrates that other teams certainly will.

Contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.