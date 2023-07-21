Highlights Jerome Robinson, who played for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G-League, has signed a training camp deal with the Golden State Warriors for a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Robinson's versatility and ability to play multiple positions make him a contender for the 14th roster spot. While his role may be minimal, he can provide spot minutes and be a valuable defender for the team.

The Golden State Warriors have signed Jerome Robinson, who spent last season with their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, to an Exhibit 10 deal. If signed permanently, he would likely play a minimal role, although he can offer positional versatility on a talented Warriors roster, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

Golden State Warriors news – Jerome Robinson

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that guard Jerome Robinson agreed to a training camp deal with five-time NBA champions Golden State Warriors, and now has the opportunity to compete for an open roster spot.

According to C.J Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, with the addition of Robinson, the Warriors now have 17 spots out of a possible 21 filled on their training-camp roster. This includes their 13 NBA-contracted players, three players on Exhibit 10 deals, as well as 22-year-old Lester Quinones, where an exceptional summer-league campaign resulted in him being extended a two-way qualifying offer.

The Warriors have two roster spots left to fill, although Tim Dierberger of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that they are only expected to fill one of those due to their salary cap and luxury tax predicament.

With the Warriors valuing versatility in their players, the 26-year-old could be a real contender for that 14th roster spot should he make an impression on the coaching staff during September’s training camp.

What are Mark Medina’s thoughts on the acquisition of Jerome Robinson?

Medina believes Robinson would be a good pick-up in terms of his versatility should they sign him to their 14th roster spot, although if they do, he only expects his role to be minimal.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I like Robinson a lot. On what his role is going to be, it's probably going to be minimal, because he is their presumed final roster spot. He’s their 14th and the Warriors historically keep that 15th spot open for flexibility reasons for trades, saving some money.”

“I like Jerome Robinson. He can give them spot minutes, he's a good defender, he can play multiple positions. And I think when you're looking at the Warriors, they always value that positional versatility.”

What can Jerome Robinson offer the Golden State Warriors?

The name Jerome Robinson may sound familiar and that is partly due to him being a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, after being selected No. 13 overall by the L.A. Clippers.

Despite this, his NBA career has yet to take off, being traded to the Washington Wizards after just two seasons into his career, and then being waived 38 appearances later. Per ESPN, in his three NBA seasons, he played in 112 games averaging 14.2 minutes where he posted 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 36.3% shooting from the field.

After spending the previous two seasons with the Warriors' G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he averaged 17.5 points on 45.6% shooting from the field and 34.5% from deep to go with 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds, he now finds himself with the perfect opportunity to transform the trajectory of his professional basketball career and seek a way back into the NBA.

If Robinson does impress the Warriors coaching staff enough to warrant them to want to sign him on a permanent basis, they would not be able to offer him a two-way contract due to his ineligibility as a result of logging more than three years in the NBA.

Nevertheless, this is Robinson's chance to re-establish himself, and should he be successful in filling the Warriors' 14th roster spot, he could well be on the list of players to watch next season.