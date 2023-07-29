After signing an Exhibit-10 contract with the Golden State Warriors, Jerome Robinson is hoping to make enough of an impact to warrant them signing him to their 14th roster spot. With his versatility on both ends of the floor, NBA writer Mark Medina believes there could be a role for spot minutes for the former first-round lottery pick.

NBA news – Golden State Warriors

After being absent from the NBA for the entire 2022-23 season, former No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Jerome Robinson, has a chance to compete for a spot on an NBA roster once again, and a championship-caliber one in the Golden State Warriors.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported last week that the 26-year-old had agreed to a training camp deal with the five-time NBA champions after two successful seasons with their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Tom Dierberger, Robinson is now in contention to fill the Warriors’ 14th, and likely final, roster spot as they are looking to keep their 15th spot open for trade and financial flexibility.

In order to be on an NBA roster next season though, the Boston College alum has to prove that he is deserving of the spot, with the San Francisco Chronicle’s C.J. Holmes reporting that two other players have also been awarded an Exhibit-10 contract in Kendric Davis and Javan Johnson.

Does Mark Medina think that Jerome Robinson could play any minutes for the Warriors?

With Robinson’s versatility on both ends of the court, Medina thinks that there could be a chance for him to receive some spot minutes throughout the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “They value defense. Even though historically, they're known for shooting a lot of threes with Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson], their identity really is on the defensive end.”

“So there could be a role for spot minutes, but I think it also shields them from the pressure of having to give significant minutes in case it doesn't work out, but I think it will.”

How did Jerome Robinson perform last season?

After two short stints in the NBA with the L.A. Clippers and the Washington Wizards, Robinson has spent the past two seasons in the G-League with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Last season, in 24 games where he averaged 29.2 minutes per game, the 6’4” shooting guard posted 14.8 points, shooting a career-best 46.3% from the field, and 36.5% from three-point range, as well as 4.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds, both of which are also career-highs.

He had a defensive rating of 111.8 and a ranked fourth on the Santa Cruz roster in defensive win shares, which is the estimate of the total number of wins a player produces, with 0.086.

With this new-found opportunity, Jerome Robinson should be doing everything in his power to showcase his lottery-level talent to the Warriors coaching staff on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor during training camp if he is to revive his NBA career.