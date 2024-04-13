Highlights Jonathan Kuminga is injured and in pain, missing 7 of the Warriors' last 10 games.

His absence challenges the team in the upcoming Play-In Tournament and playoffs.

Without Kuminga, the Warriors have leaned more on rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, impacting their offensive strategy.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has only played in three of the team’s last 10 games, contending with multiple injuries. The latest, a tailbone injury he sustained against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, has left the 21-year-old “in a lot of pain,” per Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Jonathan Kuminga ‘In A Lot Of Pain’ Ahead of Playoffs

Jonathan Kuminga has missed seven of the Warriors' last 10 games

Kuminga’s most recent injury is particularly untimely.

After losing to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, the Warriors will have to participate in the Play-In Tournament. Not only is this a single-elimination tournament that raises the stakes for Golden State, it begins next week (Apr. 16-19) whereas the 2024 NBA Playoffs begin on Apr. 20. A player who has been touted as the future of the franchise by Warriors mainstay Klay Thompson, Kuminga is averaging 16.3 points per game this season on 53.1 percent shooting from the field.

Without Kuminga, the Warriors have leaned on rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis more. On the one hand, this makes sense due to Jackson-Davis’ size and impact around the rim. To that point, Kuminga does the bulk of his damage inside the arc as well.

However, Jackson-Davis isn’t nearly as capable a scorer off-the-dribble, and it essentially handicaps the Warriors because he’s playing beside another non-scorer in Draymond Green. If Thompson or Andrew Wiggins can’t find the bottom of the net —and they’ve both had trouble doing so this season —then even more pressure falls on Stephen Curry. This season, neither Curry nor Kerr seem as keen for more weight to be put on his shoulders.

As of Apr. 13, the Warriors are set to face the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament. This season, Kuminga has averaged 13.8 points per game against Sacramento while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three. The Warriors are 2-2 against the Kings. However, it’s notable that Kuminga didn’t start in any of those games. Yet, because the Kings are lacking in rim protection, these are games in which he could thrive.

It’s unclear how much longer Kuminga will be sidelined. Nonetheless, it’s possible that pain, swelling, or other types of discomfort from his tailbone injury are a nagging injury in the playoffs, particularly with his aggressive play style.