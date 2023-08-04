The Golden State Warriors are looking to go on yet another NBA championship charge next season, and have made roster moves to signal their intent.

However, they are hoping one of their young talents in Jonathan Kuminga will step up next season, with NBA writer Mark Medina predicting the third-year forward to have a break-out year.

Golden State Warriors news – Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga is set to enter his third season in the NBA, and is hoping to play a larger part on a Golden State Warriors team that brought him an NBA championship ring in the 2021-22 season.

However, his relationship with the team and his overall happiness has been subject of speculation, with rumours circulating prior to the 2023 NBA Draft that the Warriors were ‘exploring’ the possibility of a trade if they were to receive a ‘high draft pick’ in return, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Such trade package never materialised.

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, on an episode of ‘The TK Show’ spoke with Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, where he shared that he does have plans for the 20-year-old’s role next season, but that he has to improve his game in order to earn more minutes on the floor.

Speaking to ESPN’s Leonard Solms during the Basketball without Borders camp in South Africa, Kuminga himself believes next season is “definitely the year” for a break-out year, and that the pressure will always be on him from others, as well as himself.

Although he has admitted that there are high expectations, he insists that he doesn’t “really pay attention to the noise”.

Whether he can follow through with his word, though, remains to be seen as his on-court production may largely be dependent on whether the Warriors decide to increase his role on the team.

Will Jonathan Kuminga have a break-out season next year?

Medina believes that Jonathan Kuminga - whose contract with the Warriors is worth a total $24.9m - will finally have a break-out season after being largely inconsistent last year.

When asked to name an NBA starlet capable of a break-out 2023-24, Medina told GIVEMESPORT: “Warriors third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga. He has shown mixed signals about his potential.”

“The Warriors have raved about his athleticism and positional versatility. They became frustrated with his decision-making and inconsistency. This puts the onus on Kuminga to have a break-out performance they had hoped for last season.”

“Though the Warriors are further leaning into their veterans, they will open up more playing time for Kuminga. It’s on him to take advantage of it.”

How did Jonathan Kuminga perform last season?

Being selected with the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Warriors drafted Kuminga after a successful lone season with the NBA G League Ignite, where he averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Thus far, though, his NBA career has not transpired in the same way. As per Stat Muse, last season the Congolese forward started only 16 games, averaging 20.8 minutes. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the field and 37.0% from behind the line.

However, in the 2023 NBA playoffs, he dropped off completely, and as a result saw less time on the court. In 10 playoff games, he averaged only 6.1 minutes per game and scored 3.4 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists, shooting 54.2% from the field and 42.9% from three.

It is believed that Kuminga’s role with the team next season will increase, and the Warriors will be hoping that his production follows suit.