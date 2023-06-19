The Golden State Warriors will be aggressive in using Jordan Poole as a centrepiece in potential trades this summer, but will only part with the 23-year-old for the right deal, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

The guard out of Michigan signed a 4-year, $140 million extension in October 2022, but has yet to show he is worthy of such a contract, particularly in the 2023 NBA playoffs. This is partly thought to be why the Warriors are considering moving in a different direction.

NBA trade news – Jordan Poole

Bleacher Report writer Francisco Rosa believes that the Golden State Warriors have decided that it is in their best interest to look to maximize the championship window of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and in order to do that, they need to bring in a more “consistent and proven star”.

Two players in particular that are expected to be offloaded as a result are Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga.

As per Marc J. Spears speaking on NBA Today, there are reports that the Warriors are receiving calls over the availability of these two young players, as well as taking calls on their 19th pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

On his podcast The Old Man and the Three, former NBA player turned analyst JJ Redick stated that Jordan Poole would be the most obvious asset to trade as his value to the team right now is unknown, and the Warriors need to be flexible in who they offload amid financial concerns.

Whether a deal can be done to trade Poole for a star to give the Warriors another chance to add to their impressive four championships in a decade remains to be seen.

What has Mark Medina said about the Warriors trading Jordan Poole?

Despite his recent contract extension, Medina believes that the Warriors are open to trading Poole as long as they receive a solid return for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “There's no doubt that they're going to be aggressive and look for deals that involve him as a centerpiece.”

“I don't think it's just going to be something where they're going to deal him and accept pennies on the dollar, it's going to have to be a deal that improves them significantly.

“That's the delicate balance here. They don't view him as a player that's necessarily toxic, or that they’ve got to get rid of because of awkwardness with the Draymond Green punch.They mostly credited the fact that Jordan Poole is pretty professional about that situation, and that as a team, still managed to coexist well enough to make the playoffs and go to the second round as a sixth seed.”

How did Jordan Poole perform this season?

The 23-year-old had a relatively impressive outing during the 2023 regular season where according to ESPN, he averaged 20.4 PPG on 43% FG shooting, to add to 4.5 APG and 2.7 RPG. He also shot 33.6% from behind the three-point line.

However, it was during the 2023 NBA playoffs where his production dwindled entirely. He averaged only 10.3 PPG on 34.1 % FG shooting, with his assists tally dropping to 3.5 APG. Furthermore, he suffered a decline in his three-point shooting, only shooting a measly 25.4%.

This significant drop in production on-the-court may have factored in to the Warriors to looking to potentially move on from Poole and bring in somebody else who can help them to achieve their championship aspirations.

With the NBA off-season fast approaching, it is only a matter of time before we see where Jordan Poole’s future lies.