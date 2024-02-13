Highlights The Golden State Warriors dominated the Utah Jazz with a balanced attack and strong defense.

Stephen Curry had a slow start but erupted in the fourth quarter, leading the Warriors to victory.

The Jazz struggled with three-point defense and turnovers, contributing to their loss.

The Splash Brothers combined for 51 points as the Golden State Warriors cruised to a 129-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Klay Thompson finally broke out of his funk and led all Warriors scorers with 26 points on 11-19 shooting, including three three-pointers.

Stephen Curry struggled through the first three quarters, but he still finished with 25 points, 10 assists, and seven triples, with 15 points coming in the fourth quarter.

Golden State (26-25) used a balanced attack as eight players scored in double-figures, including all five starters. Warriors basketball was on full display as they played terrific on both sides of the floor. Golden State shot 48.0 percent from the field and went 20-44 (45.5 percent) from beyond the arc as a team.

Likewise, the ball was moving and zipping around the court as they finished with 31 assists in the evening.

On the other end, the Warriors held the Jazz to 44.6 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers from Utah. Their two-way performance notched them their fifth straight win and they now move to above .500 for the first time in nearly two months.

The Jazz hung around through much of the game. But Curry, who scored just 10 points through the first three periods, went on a barrage in the fourth quarter with five threes to seal the deal for the Warriors. The Jazz were led by Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, who both scored 22 points each. Lauri Markkanen had a relatively quiet night, as he finished with just 19 points on 8-17 shooting.

Vintage Strength-in-numbers game for the Warriors

Can they keep it going against the Clippers?

It was a throwback Monday for the Warriors as they lived up to their Strength in Numbers mantra with the whole team putting together a strong performance. The Splash Brothers led the way, but several Warriors had their fingerprints on this win.

Andrew Wiggins is slowly coming back to his All-Star two-way form as he scored 17 points on 6-10 shooting, including 3-3 from downtown, and finished with a team-high +31.

Gary Payton II led all Warriors scorers in the first half, as he scored all of his 11 points before the intermission. Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis also made an impact on both ends of the floor in limited playing time, despite not playing in the first half. The rookie finished with 11 points and four rebounds in just nine minutes of action.

Warriors Bench Production vs. Jazz Category Gary Payton II Trayce Jackson-Davis Brandin Podziemski PTS 11 11 10 REB 2 4 4 AST 2 1 3 FG 4-4 4-4 4-9

The Warriors have been one of the hotter teams in the NBA and are now winners of eight of their last 11. Golden State has benefitted from the return of Draymond Green, who has been outstanding on both ends of the floor since serving a lengthy suspension.

In fact, while speaking to the media following their win over the Jazz, Green even suggested his suspension has helped unlock another dimension for this ball club.

"Honestly, I think me getting suspended helped. Since I got suspended, [Jonathan Kuminga] has taken off. Bonafide No. 2 option on our team."

The Warriors still find themselves at 10th in the Western Conference standings, but surely, they are trending in the right direction right before the All-Star break. They will get a massive test on Valentine's Day as they host the similarly surging Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center.

Utah's season-long struggles persist

Three-point shooting defense has been an issue

The Jazz begin their current five-game homestand by suffering just their eighth loss at Delta Center. Once again, Utah's defensive struggles proved to be the main culprit of this loss. The Jazz have been the worst at defending the three since Jan. 18, as they allow their opponents to shoot 42.2 percent from long distance.

Golden State torched them with a 45.5 percent shooting night on Monday, with Curry going off for five of his seven three-pointers in the final period. Andrew Wiggins, who entered this game shooting just 31.7 percent from beyond the arc, made all of his three triple tries.

Taking care of the ball has been a pressing issue for Utah all season long. The team ranks dead last in turnovers per game (15.9) this season, and they eclipsed that mark with 17 turnovers against Golden State.

As a result of their carelessness, the Jazz also allow 19.4 points off turnovers per game this year, which is the second-highest in the Association. They allow the most fastbreak points in the NBA with 18.1 per game. The Warriors had 22 fastbreak points on Monday night.