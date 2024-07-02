Highlights The Golden State Warriors announced they will one day retire Klay Thompson's No. 11 jersey.

Thompson ranks top-10 in several franchise statistical categories.

Thompson posted an NBA-record 37-point quarter, 11 made three-pointers in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, and a unique scoring barrage that set him apart in NBA history.

There are no sour grapes between the Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson after he decided to sign with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency on Monday. The Warriors are well aware of the monumental impact that Thompson had on their franchise in his 13-year career in the Bay and intend to give him his flowers for it in a major way.

The Warriors released a statement late on Monday expressing their intent to retire Thompson's No. 11 jersey in the future. The 34-year-old achieved many career milestones in Golden State, making him worthy of such immortalization.

Thompson helped revolutionize the NBA and transition it into an era of three-point-centric, small-ball offenses. He and teammate Stephen Curry took the league by storm with unprecedented marksmanship from three-point range that may not be replicated again in league history. Thompson leaves the Warriors ranked in the top 10 all-time in several statistical categories.

Klay Thompson's Franchise Rankings With the Golden State Warriors Category Average/Total Franchise Rank Games Played 793 GP No. 4 Career Points 15,531 points No. 6 3PT FGM 2,481 3PM No. 2 3PT% 41.3% No. 5 FT% 85.8% No. 10 Steals 676 STL No. 9

Klay Thompson Had Many Memorable Moments in Golden State

Thompson's NBA-record 37-point quarter stands the test of time

Thompson's greatest moments with the Warriors include his 60-point performance in only three quarters on a mere 11 dribbles on Dec. 5, 2016 against the Indiana Pacers -- a game which the Warriors won 142-106. The Washington State product also scored an NBA-record 37 points in one quarter in the Warriors' 126-101 win over Sacramento Kings, going a perfect 13-13 from the field on Jan. 23, 2015.

His crowning achievement in the Bay was his famous Game 6 performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. Thompson kept the Warriors in the game against a Thunder team that held a commanding 3-2 series lead and was on the verge of advancing to the NBA Finals.

The California native set an NBA playoff record (which has since been broken) with 11 made three-pointers to will Golden State to a 108-101 comeback win over the Thunder in their historic 73-9 season, earning him the viral nickname "Game 6 Klay."

Thompson's achievements extend beyond that. He made the All-Star team five times with the franchise. He also helped lead them to four NBA championships in his tenure, tied with his teammates Curry, Draymond Green, and retired NBA great Andre Iguodala for the most wins in franchise history.

Thompson's electric scoring and defense turned the Warriors into a dynasty, and he will soon be remembered forever for his efforts in Golden State. His jersey will hang next to former honorees Wilt Chamberlain (No. 13), Tom Meschery (No. 14), Al Attles (No. 16), Chris Mullin (No. 17), Rick Barry (No. 24) and Nate Thurmond (No. 42).