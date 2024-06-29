Highlights The Golden State Warriors are preparing for Klay Thompson's departure in free agency.

Thompson's departure would break up the core of one of the most legendary dynasties in the NBA.

Despite his regression over the last couple of years, Thompson's experience and skill set make him a valuable asset for other teams.

It looks like it's the end of an era for the Golden State Warriors.

According to a report from Shams Charania at The Athletic, the Warriors are 'preparing to lose' sharpshooter Klay Thompson in free agency.

"Thompson and the Warriors have had close to no communication since the negotiating period opened for incumbent free agents nearly two weeks ago and no offer has been made, team and league sources said. The Warriors, after other business, have wanted to circle back and negotiate with Thompson. But he isn’t expected to be there waiting as a willing secondary priority in their summer plan, with his side feeling that the Warriors’ interest in a reunion has been disingenuous." - Shams Charania, via The Athletic

Should Thompson ultimately leave the Warriors, it would officially break up the core of a franchise that built the greatest dynasty of the past two decades of NBA basketball. Thompson, along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, won four NBA titles in a span of eight years, and represented the Western Conference in the NBA Finals five straight years from 2015 to 2019.

Klay Thompson — Golden State Warriors Career Stats Category Stats GP 793 PTS 15,531 3PM 2,481 3P% 41.3%

Thompson's departure does not come as a total shock. While the Warriors extended Curry and Green in recent years, Thompson's deal never came to fruition, though negotiations took place over the past two years with Golden State.

Thompson has also seen his performance dip in recent years since returning from missing two full seasons due to injury. Through his first eight seasons in the NBA, Thompson never shot lower than 40 percent from beyond the arc over the course of a season. Since his return to the court in 2021, Thompson has cleared 40 percent just once in three years.

The Warriors, in a sense, are attempting to rebuild the plane in midair, looking to keep pace in a Western Conference that has undoubtedly caught up with them since their dominant run that began with Curry's emergence as a superstar. Thompson simply no longer fits into the plan.

Thompson Should Still Have Options As to Where He Lands

Even with a slight drop in production, Thompson should be a valuable piece to a franchise looking to make a run.

While it's tough to imagine Thompson in another jersey after he spent the first 13 years of his NBA career wearing one for the Warriors, there should be no shortage of interest in a player of Thompson's quality.

Even with his slight drop in shooting, he's still coming off a year in which he averaged 17.9 points per game and shot 38.7 percent from three. Wing players who can be relied upon to knock down big shots are never looking for work for long in the modern NBA.

Further, Thompson's playoff and championship experience will likely be seen as a huge value in a league filled with young teams looking to make a run.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Orlando Magic all jump to mind as potential teams who would be looking for a player with both Thompson's skill set and experience. Additionally, teams with veterans who are looking to take a leap from good to great, such as the Los Angeles Lakers or Philadelphia 76ers, would also likely at least kick the tires on a potential deal to bring Thompson in.

Regardless of where Thompson ends up, it will be jarring to see him suiting up with a new team this fall.