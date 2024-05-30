Highlights Klay Thompson may need to search for a new team due to the Warriors' financial constraints.

The Splash Bros will go down in NBA history as one of the greatest backcourt duos of all time. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson terrorized the league at the peak of their powers. It was a task few, if any, were fit to guard.

Curry would run around off-ball like a mad man with his famous gravity, shifting the defensive coverage towards him. If defenses managed to somehow slow Curry down, in came Thompson to make them pay for not giving him the defensive attention he deserved.

Thompson benefited mightily from sharing a backcourt with Curry and when his shots were dropping, he was next to unguardable on a hot streak. Who could forget his famous 11-dribble game that yielded 60 points?

Unfortunately, at thirty-four years old, Thompson is no longer that player. He just posted his third-lowest points per game and his second-lowest percentage from beyond the arc in his career. Granted, for Thompson, that three-point mark is still a more than respectable 38.7 percent. However, this was the first year of Klay's career since his rookie season that he would spend some time coming off the bench.

Thompson is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and The Athletic's Anthony Slater reports that the Warriors are trending towards letting him do just that.

The last time Thompson had an upcoming contract decision, the Warriors gave him an extension of around 5 years, $190 million. This time, Thompson may need to search elsewhere for a team to give him the kind of money he may feel that he is owed.

Thompson Could be on the Move

Magic, Thunder, and Sixers could give Klay his pay day

The Warriors are stuck in a position where the team they currently have may not be able to afford the kind of contract needed to retain the services of Thompson. However, as per the report, there are teams around the league who are better positioned to do so and likely not lose sleep over it.

The Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder are both playing with house money right now. Each team exceeded expectations this season. For the Thunder, that meant securing the one seed in the Western Conference. For the Magic, it meant making the playoffs as the fifth seed in the east.

Both teams struggled offensively in the playoffs. The Magic were one of the worst offenses in the playoffs this year, posting the 13th-ranked offensive rating in the postseason. The Thunder were middle of the pack, with the 8th-best offense, which was surprising to General Manager Sam Presti. Both teams would benefit from the offensive lift Thompson could provide.

The Philadelphia 76ers story is well-known. They have plenty of cap space heading into the offseason and will be searching for talent to surround Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Klay could prove an attractive option if some of their other plans fall through.

One thing is for sure: if the Warriors don't pay Thompson, someone will.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com. Contract figures and cap details are courtesy of Spotrac.