Perhaps the most odd ending to an NBA game happened on Saturday night. The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers matchup took an incredibly bizarre turn down the stretch with several late-game stoppages tainting what could have been a thrilling finish.

LeBron James had a near triple-double with 40 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, while Stephen Curry led Golden State with 31 points and the 128-121 win to tie the Lakers in the standings. But in the end, the shot clock stole the spotlight in what should have been a terrific showdown between two legends and two storied rivals.

James and the Lakers were looking to make a late-game comeback and were surging with a fourth quarter run. However, the final two minutes of the game took forever to finish with a shot clock malfunction mostly delaying the resumption of play.

How did the Warriors-Lakers game end?

Breaking down the turn of events

It all started when the Lakers challenged an out-of-bounds call at the 1:50 mark of the fourth quarter. The officials first reviewed whether James stepped out of bounds on the left baseline before launching the triple.

They took quite some time looking at the replay, but they were able to conclude that James did step on the line. As such, what could have been a four-point deficit returned to seven with the cancelation of James' triple.

Next, the referees looked at the Lakers' actual out-of-bounds challenge with Jaxson Hayes and Andrew Wiggins fighting for a loose ball. The officials deemed the challenge successful and called both teams to jump it up.

This is where things began to get weird. After the jump ball at Golden State's side of the floor, Draymond Green chased down the loose ball and threw the rock off Austin Reaves. Los Angeles challenged the call again with just two seconds removed from the timer, as Green appeared to have stepped on the baseline, which would give the Lakers the possession.

For some reason, the officials took quite some time to make a decision. Eventually, they gave the ball to the Lakers, who were still looking to make a comeback.

Then, the shot clock decided to join in and steal the show. The shot clock malfunctioned and did not run, which prompted the officials to stop the game several times, ruining what could have been a terrific ending. Certainly, it ruined the Lakers' bid for a late-game comeback, as the stoppages completely shut down the momentum they were building in the fourth quarter.

Overall, 16 minutes elapsed with 15 seconds going off the game clock. In the end, the shot clock issue went unresolved, and the referees decided to go the old-school method, with the Lakers PA announcer announcing the time remaining on the shot clock for the rest of the game.

Curry and Kerr offer their thoughts on the odd ending

Warriors move to 9th, Lakers fall back to 10th

Curry was certainly ecstatic to earn the victory for the Warriors. But he was also just as relieved that the game just got through the finish line.

"I've never seen that in my career, really. Usually, they have a backup clock or something. At the end of the day, we put ourselves in a good position where we're coming out of that: we only needed one stop. Obviously, a big win for us. I don't remember the last time we won here [in Los Angeles] against them, so a big deal." - Stephen Curry

Steve Kerr also expressed his dismay over the shot clock issue, while also saying he doesn't like the rule that allowed the officials to review and take away the aforementioned LeBron James' three-pointer.

Regardless of what Curry and Kerr feel about the weird ending, the Warriors still managed to eke out the win and supplant the Lakers for 9th in the Western Conference standings. Golden State will return to Chase Center for a three-game home stand.

As for the Lakers, they fell back to 10th place with a 36-32 record. And to make matters worse, Anthony Davis also went down with an eye injury, which forced him to exit after the first quarter.