Highlights Some Warriors legends, such as Larry Smith and Adonal Foyle, never received an NBA All-Star selection

Stephen Jackson may not have made an All-Star Game, but his outstanding playoff performance and contribution to the "We Believe" team made him a fan-favorite.

Jason Richardson's commitment to defense and his overall performance during his time as a Warrior solidifies him as a franchise legend, despite never making an All-Star appearance.

Throughout the years, there have been notable players who became All-Stars while playing for the Golden State Warriors. But whereas Stephen Curry and Wilt Chamberlain top that prestigious list, there are some who were never afforded the honor.

Considering who gets voted an NBA All-Star every season is limited, it’s not shocking to see snubs here and there. However, it’s definitely surprising that some never really got the chance despite their consistent performances over the years.

With that said, we take a look below at these Warriors legends who never received even one All-Star selection in their respective careers.

10 Larry Smith

Some fans of the Warriors may not know Larry Smith because he played nine seasons for the franchise from 1980 to 1989. His averages of 8.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists with the team didn’t necessarily stand out too in all of those nine years with the Dubs.

But NBA fans these days have to keep in mind that those points were obtained through Smith’s 53.9% shooting from the field, while 4.4 of his rebounds were offensive. Adding those details together and people will end up with the conclusion that Smith’s impact on the court was always more than the numbers.

This was evident during the 1986-87 playoffs when Smith averaged 13.7 rebounds in 10 postseason games. Adding that together, and this is probably the reason why Smith earned the nickname Mr. Mean during his time with the Warriors.

9 Adonal Foyle

Drafted in 1997 and played 10 seasons with the Warriors. Adonal Foyle was who the team counted on the most when defending the rim. While his averages of 4.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists don’t pop out of the screen at all, there’s one statistic that makes Foyle stand out within the franchise.

In 641 games Foyle played for the Warriors, he averaged 1.8 blocks per contest. That amounted to a total of 1,140, making him the franchise’s record holder for blocks. But because he never improved other aspects of his game, Foyle was never named an All-Star during his 13-year career in the NBA.

8 Stephen Jackson

The 2006-07 Warriors became the stuff of legends when they made everyone in the Bay believe by defeating the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Who could ever forget the “We Believe” team? That team will definitely forever be in Dubs lore.

Included in that amazing We Believe roster is Stephen Jackson, a 6-foot-8 forward that popped off during that season for Golden State but never made the All-Star Game.

In that playoff run, Jackson played the best playoff basketball of his career by averaging 19.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. It allowed the Warriors to topple the Dirk Nowitzki-led Mavericks and surprise the world with their massive win.

And while Jackson eventually demanded a trade several seasons later, his performance as part of that team has made him a fan-favorite, even without a single All-Star Game selection to his name.

7 Manute Bol

Even though Manute Bol only played three seasons for the Warriors, with averages of 3.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks, there was plenty to see whenever he stepped onto the court. His 1988-89 season with Golden State, in particular, saw the 7-foot-7 center from South Sudan lead the NBA in blocks by averaging 4.3 rejections in 80 games.

Keep in mind that out of those 80 contests, Bol just started in four of them. In fact, he only averaged 18.6 minutes on the court and still managed to swat four blocks during that season. While he was never named to an All-Star, his protection of the rim that year was among the best of any player in the league.

Had there been more appreciation with blocks at the time, Bol would have probably gotten the recognition he deserved.

6 Andrew Bogut

Apart from drafting Draymond Green and Stephen Curry healing from his ankle injury, 2012 was also the same year Andrew Bogut joined the Warriors. The 7-foot Australian big man would then go on to play five years for Golden State, including the pivotal 2014-15 championship season.

While Curry and Klay Thompson provided the offense and Green and Iguodala handled the wing defense, Bogut was primarily known as the Dubs’ foremost roller and their main option when it comes to protecting the rim. Throughout his five-year career as a Warrior, the former number one pick averaged 6.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game.

With Bogut manning the middle and providing another option on offense, the Dubs were able to overcome LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers to win its first championship in 40 years.

Despite the fact that Bogut lasted just one more season with the Warriors after that title run, there’s no denying that he was a crucial part of the team who deserved more acclaim.

5 Jason Richardson

Take a look at Jason Richardson’s numbers and most Golden State fans would prefer Monta Ellis or Latrell Sprewell to him. During his six-season run with the Warriors, J-Rich averaged 18.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

What sets Richardson apart from most franchise fan-favorites, like Ellis and Sprewell, is his commitment to defense and getting along with his teammates back then. Although it’s such a shame that the closest he came close to an All-Star appearance is his Slam Dunk contest participation, there’s no denying his time as a Warrior was a pretty good one.

Still, he certainly did more than enough to cement himself as a franchise legend.

4 Šarūnas Marčiulionis

Playing for the Warriors from 1989 to 1993, Šarūnas Marčiulionis was considered one of the franchise’s best reserves. With averages of 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals, the Lithuanian guard commanded the Dubs’ second unit at an elite level during his stay there.

Even without making an All-Star team, Marčiulioni’s per-36 averages of 21.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.1 steals were at par with other top players of the time. Also, his 52 percent efficiency from the field places him in the franchise’s top 10, cementing him as one of the Warriors’ most efficient players.

True enough, there has been no one quite like Marčiulionis who has impacted the Warriors the way he did.

3 Al Attles

Looking at Al Attles’ career makes you wonder whether it’s possible for someone to be inducted into the Hall of Fame without being named an All-Star. During the span of his 11-year career playing for the Philadelphia Warriors, and later on, the San Francisco Warriors, the Destroyer posted averages of 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

While those numbers didn’t look spectacular, his post-NBA career saw Attles serve the Warriors as a head coach, general manager, vice-president, and consultant. His shining moment saw him coaching the 1975 iteration of the team against the Washington Bullets to capture the franchise’s first championship. Even without an All-Star selection to his name, that feat is more than enough to solidify his reputation as one of the great Warriors legends.

2 Purvis Short

With nine seasons playing for Golden State under his belt, Purvis Short emerged as one of the franchise’s best players not to have been selected for an All-Star Game. During that span, he averaged 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

While those numbers look decent at best, it’s his three-year run from 1983 to 1986 that put Short on this list. In that period, the electrifying 6-foot-7 guard/forward averaged 25.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest. It’s too bad, though, that Short’s impressive run never materialized into an All-Star selection during those years.

It would have probably helped his case had the Warriors won more during that incredible stretch, but unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

1 Monta Ellis

Before Stephen Curry put the Warriors on the map, Monta Ellis was already playing his heart out for the team. Entering the league during the 2005-06 season, the 6-foot-3 shooting guard posted averages of 19.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.7 steals during his time playing for the Dubs.

Playing straight out of high school, Ellis built his way up from the ground as a second-round pick by nabbing the Most Improved Player award in just his second season. In his third year, he posted 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 steals while connecting 53 percent from the field, making him the franchise’s key player to build their future on.

Unfortunately, Ellis regressed during the following seasons due to injuries and disinterest in defense. Nevertheless, he remains the best Warrior of all time not be named to an All-Star Game.

With the new NBA season about to start, there’s a chance some new names will start making their journeys to becoming legends of the franchise. Keep an eye out for these Warriors and see how their careers progress - although hopefully any iconic ability they do show gets rewarded with an All-Star inclusion somewhere down the line.