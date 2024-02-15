Highlights Kuminga's performance has been crucial for the Warriors since Green's suspension, providing much-needed scoring and shot creation.

About 40 games into the 2024 NBA regular season, it seemed as if the Golden State Warriors title hopes were as good as gone. They held an 18-22 record, were 25th in defensive rating, and found themselves in the bottom 12 in net rating.

Both Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins were shadows of their former selves, performing so poorly to the point where they were benched in crunch-time situations. Additionally, Draymond Green had also been suspended for his on-court antics and felt more like a distraction than an actual contributor. To add more fuel to the fire, Chris Paul had also suffered an injury and would remain out indefinitely.

And yet the Warriors are inevitable. They've seemingly hit their groove, winning seven of their last ten games. They have moved up to 26-26 and have one of the easiest schedules remaining. At this rate, they're a sure lock for the playoffs, or at the very least, a play-in spot. And based on their recent performance, they might even be able to play upset in the first round. So what happened?

A blessing in disguise

One of the Warriors' biggest issues early in the season was a lack of a secondary scoring threat. While Stephen Curry was playing at an elite level, there was no one to support him. Both Thompson and Wiggins were net negatives and played the worst basketball of their respective careers.

Green's suspension forced head coach Steve Kerr to dig deep into his bench, and that's where the Warriors found one of their saving graces this season, Jonathan Kuminga. He's been the team's second-leading scorer since Green's suspension and has been one of their most efficient scorers, ranking fourth in field goal percentage.

Jonathan Kuminga's Stats Before vs After Green's Suspension Stat Before After PPG 12.0 18.4 FGA 9.3 12.6 MIN 20.6 29.7 ORtg 115 116.7

While he's always shown glimpses of potential, he never had the chance to truly shine due to Coach Kerr's unwillingness to play him for extended minutes. Green's suspension allowed Kuminga to showcase his talents, and he's been a positive contributor to the Warriors team since.

The Warriors offense tends to create a lot of space, and that's where Kuminga shines. He's great at getting to the rim and has a solid mid-range game. He's also great in transition. He's got the speed and athleticism to attack the basket on the fast break.

As seen in the clip above, Kuminga is able to blow past multiple defenders before the Memphis Grizzlies even have a chance to set up a half-court defense.

His ability to attack the basket allows him to draw a lot of free throws. He averages 4.1 attempts per game, second on the team, and is converting them at a career-high 72.6 percent rate. Since he's such a potent interior scoring threat, he draws a lot of weak side help in the paint, and that opens up a lot of easy shooting opportunities for his teammates.

In the play below, he beats his defender to the basket, forcing Jaren Jackson Jr. to help on the weak side. Because Jackson Jr. has to rotate, John Konchar has to move away from his man to cover Green. This results in an open three for Wiggins.

In just a little over a month, Kuminga has shown why he was a lottery pick in the first place. He's been a great secondary scorer and has played a huge role in providing some much-needed shot creation for the Warriors.

A revitalized defense

Green's suspension didn't just benefit Kuminga, it was good for him as well. Since his return, Green has been more focused and locked in on the defensive end, and that defensive intensity has spread to the entire Warriors team. They've held the fourth-best defensive rating in the league since then, and they currently have the sixth-best defensive rating this month.

Wiggins' perimeter defense has returned to form in this recent stretch. Gary Payton II's return from injury has also bolstered their wing defense. Kuminga is continuing to develop into a great one-on-one defender. It feels like the Warriors team has just bought into the defensive mindset since Green's return.

In the month of February, three of the top five players with the most charges drawn were Warriors players.

As the Warriors are returning to form, it's important to note that they're still not perfect. They just lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, blowing a 15-point lead, and these blown leads are a common theme for the team this season.

They still have a lot of issues to patch up as they head into the All-Star break. While they're far from a perfect team, they've started to look better in recent games. As they continue to figure things out, they could prove to be a formidable opponent. Even if they're probably not going to finish as a top-four seed, the Warriors could be a team many want to avoid in the playoffs.