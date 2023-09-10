Highlights The Golden State Warriors' first match against the Phoenix Suns will be an exciting one to watch, as the Suns' offensive trio of Durant, Booker, and Beal take on the updated Warriors lineup with Paul.

The Warriors' game against the Sacramento Kings will be intense, as the veteran squad takes on the up-and-coming team that pushed them to a seven-game series in last season's playoffs.

The match-up between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets will showcase two elite-level players in Curry and Jokic, making it an exciting game to see players with high basketball IQ battle it out on the court.

The NBA kicks off its 2023-24 season this October, giving basketball fans a lot of reasons to get excited soon. The Golden State Warriors are expected to fight back hard after failing to go deep in the playoffs last campaign.

With that said, we explore below the games Golden State fans must watch during the regular season since it could be a defining factor on how the year goes.

10 Phoenix Suns (October 24, 2023)

Kicking off the new season for the Dubs is their first match against the Phoenix Suns, which features the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. The latter, of course, was a recent acquisition by the franchise in exchange for a package headlined by Chris Paul.

The Warriors swooped in and traded for the Point God by sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. This is expected to be a fun match-up as Phoenix’s offensive trio of Durant, Booker, and Beal will take the floor for the first time against an updated Golden State lineup with Paul in it.

9 Sacramento Kings (October 27, 2023)

The Sacramento Kings finally ended their playoff drought last season when they faced the Warriors in the first round. Although most people expected the latter to come out on top, no one imagined that the series would go on to seven games.

This 2023-24 season, fans can re-live the intensity of that series early on as the Warriors visit the Kings at home on October 27. With the Dubs on one side and De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and the whole Beam Team on the other, this match will certainly be a fun one to see as the veteran squad takes on an up-and-coming team in the Kings.

8 Denver Nuggets (November 8, 2023)

The 2022-23 season culminated in victory for the Denver Nuggets as they overcame the Miami Heat in the Finals to win their first championship in franchise history. This season, though, the Warriors are looking to add another ring to their dynasty, especially with Paul joining the squad.

These two teams will face each other on November 8 as fans can watch two elite-level players in Curry and Nikola Jokic lead their squads to get the win. This is an exciting match-up to see as players with high basketball IQ will showcase what they’re made of on the court.

Most NBA championships by franchise 17 Boston Celtics, L.A. Lakers 7 Golden State Warriors 6 Chicago Bulls 5 San Antonio Spurs 3 Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat 2 New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Milwuakee Bucks 1 Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Scaramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Baltimore Bullets (folded in 1954) 0 Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, L.A. Clippers, MEmphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Stags (folded in 1950), Washington Capitols (folded in 1951)

7 San Antonio Spurs (November 24, 2023)

Most eyes will be on the San Antonio Spurs as Victor Wembanyama’s rookie campaign will naturally generate interest. Golden State fans will have a blast as the Warriors host Wemby and the Spurs at home on March 10.

This match-up will see the number one pick go up against Curry and company in a classic battle between the veteran team and a young squad from the Alamo. Although Wembanyama has already faced a number of NBA teams at this point, it’ll be a treat to see him go up against the Golden State dynasty.

6 Boston Celtics (December 19, 2023)

In order to get their fourth ring, Curry and the Warriors had to defeat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Although both the Dubs and Celtics didn’t meet back in the Finals last season, their first game during the new campaign is going to be a good one to look out for.

With the addition of Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics are looking more dangerous than ever. It’ll be a sight to see these two teams go at each other again in an NBA Finals rematch when the new season starts.

5 Miami Heat (December 28, 2023)

Last season, the Miami Heat surprised everyone by coming out on top of the Eastern Conference to face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. And even if they lost, they’re entering the new season as one of the top teams to make a deep push in the postseason.

For this reason alone, Miami’s game against the Warriors is going to be a good one. With Jimmy Butler on one side and the trifecta of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green on another, this battle is going to be a good one before 2023 ends.

4 Dallas Mavericks (December 30, 2023)

Without a doubt, Luka Doncic is among the young stars who can transcend today’s veterans and become the NBA’s best player in a few years. But for that to happen, it’d be interesting to see how he and the Dallas Mavericks match up to the Warriors.

Those who wonder how this match-up will go down need to catch this game before the year ends. For sure, it’s going to be a massive showcase of offense from both Western Conference teams.

Warriors Career Leaders in Points

Player Total Points Stephen Curry 21712 Wilt Chamberlain 17783 Rick Barry 16447 Paul Arizin 16266 Chris Mullin 16235 Klay Thompson 14156 Nate Thurmond 13191 Jeff Mullins 12547 Purvis Short 11894 Neil Johnston 10023

3 Memphis Grizzlies (January 15, 2024)

During the course of last season, the Memphis Grizzlies drew a huge target on their backs when some of their players started to act tough on and off the court. Naturally, one of the teams that received their ire was the Dubs.

Even with Dillon Brooks gone, the Grizzlies will still put up a good fight against Golden State. Ja Morant will have completed his 25-game suspension by the time they meet, and the addition of Marcus Smart is going to make the game more competitive for both teams.

2 L.A. Lakers (January 27, 2024)

It’s always a treat to see Curry go up against James, as their rivalry defined most of the 2010s in the NBA. As such, fans will definitely have a good time seeing these two future Hall of Fame-caliber stars go at each other with their respective teams.

With Paul complementing the Warriors on one side and a better cast of role players around James and Anthony Davis on the other, the battle between the L.A Lakers and Warriors next year is going to be something to look forward to for fans of both franchises.

1 Los Angeles Clippers (February 14, 2024)

Last, but definitely not least, is a Valentine’s match against the Los Angeles Clippers. While this game is still months away, there’s hope that the Clippers’ main trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook can stay healthy to face the Dubs. If this happens, the sheer star power on both sides will be more than enough reason to watch this game.

Golden State fans must keep a close watch on the Warriors and the entire NBA to see if there are any other games worth watching when the new season starts. Whatever the landscape of the league may be by that time, these 10 matches are safe and fun bets for everyone following the Warriors.