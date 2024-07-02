Highlights Klay Thompson leaves the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks, ending an era which brought four NBA championships.

The Warriors' championship window is now viewed as shut, but they are still tipped to be in playoff contention.

Steph Curry's workload may increase as he shoulders the offense without Thompson.

Not even a year ago could one imagine that Klay Thompson would no longer be with the Golden State Warriors . Alas, the core trio of Thompson, Stephen Curry , and Draymond Green has officially been disbanded.

So what does this mean for the Warriors’ title chances going forward?

According to league insider Mark Medina, the Warriors will always have a ‘glimmer of hope’ for as long as the greatest three-point shooter the NBA has ever seen is still on the roster, but they may also have to accept the reality that their window for competing for championships is closed.

Every Dynasty Must Come to an End

Thompson signed with the Mavericks in free agency

The Warriors' keystone core of Thompson, Curry and Green is no longer after sharpshooter Thompson opted to depart from Golden State in free agency after 13 years, joining a new star-studded duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving at the Dallas Mavericks .

They would finish their tenure together reaching the NBA Finals six times, winning four titles in the process, and became one of the greatest dynasties the Association has ever seen, so it comes as no surprise that the Warriors announced that they will eventually retire his #11 jersey.

Many thought this day would never come, but after one of the worst seasons of his stellar career, the two parties were still unable to find an agreement over the terms of a new contract, which left the door wide open for Thompson to just walk right out of it, and that he did.

Warriors' Championship Core Stats Together (2012/13–2023/24) Category Steph Curry Klay Thompson Draymond Green PTS 26.4 20.2 8.7 REB 4.9 3.6 7.0 AST 6.5 2.4 5.6 STL 1.5 0.9 1.3 FG% 47.3 45.4 45.2 3P% 42.4 41.3 31.9

When the clock struck 6 p.m. ET on June 30, which signaled the start of free agency, it didn't take long for the news to emerge that the three-point sniper was going to hold meetings with four teams, including the L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers , Los Angeles Clippers and Mavericks, and by the end of day one of free agency, that list was down to two: the Lakers and the Mavericks.

Many felt that he would ultimately wind up signing with the Purple and Gold – thought to be the perfect fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis - but instead, he reportedly turned down their four-year, $80 million offer in favor of moving to Dallas, who have shown that they are title contenders after reaching the NBA Finals last season.

But Thompson hasn’t been the only player to depart from Golden State, with the organization waiving veteran point-guard Chris Paul after just one season, having failed in finding a trade suitor who would take on his $30 million salary for next season, thus making him a free-agent.

The 39-year-old wound up signing for the San Antonio Spurs shortly after on a one-year, $11-plus million deal, where he will now provide veteran presence and leadership in the backcourt, while also being able to help nurture generational talent, Victor Wembanyama .

Warriors Now Only Have a ‘Small Chance’ To Win a Title With Curry, Green

Medina still believes that Golden State have the pieces to be in and around playoff contention, being somewhat competitive, but he doesn’t think that they have enough to really threaten championship-caliber teams.

Thus, he can’t help but feel that their window to win, even with Curry and Green on the team, is now slammed shut.

"There's always a glimmer of hope as long as Steph Curry is on your team. Realistically, though, I think that their championship window is shut. That's not to say that they can't compete, and they can't make the playoffs. As long as you have Steph Curry on your team, you can do that, and I think because of that, the Warriors are going to operate as if, ‘let's try to maximize that run for Steph, and not go through a rebuild’. But realistically speaking, clearly they're not the same organization as they were with Kevin Durant, when it seemed inevitable that they were the championship favorites. So, the baseline expectation is, can they be among a handful of teams that have a chance to contend for a title? I think there's a window for them to have a very small chance, but I don't think it's realistic. So, if I had to predict, you won't see Steph Curry and Draymond Green hoist another championship trophy.”

Curry Has Already Shouldered Too Much of the Load

30.2 USG% ranked seventh in NBA (among players to play more than 50 games)

With Thompson’s last season in Golden State being statistically one of, if not the worst of his career, in which he scored 17.9 points off of 43.2 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from three, only the second season of his career in which he has shot below 40 percent from behind the arc, and Green playing only 55 games due to suspensions and injury, Curry was having to shoulder virtually the whole weight of the offense.

The 10-time All-Star enjoyed a 12th consecutive season in which he has averaged 20-plus points a game, and eighth in which he has surpassed the 25-plus point mark.

He would finish the 2023-24 campaign playing 74 games, leading the Warriors with 26.4 points per night, where he shot at a 45 percent clip from the field, and 40.8 percent from behind the three-point line. He also ranked third on the team in assists, dishing 5.1 per contest, behind the departed Paul (6.8), and Green (6.0).

Steph Curry's Usage Statistics - 2023-24 Season Category Statistic League Rank USG% 30.2 12th %FGM 29.2 29th %FGA 31.4 10th %3PM 45.7 6th %3PA 43.8 4th %PTS 32.3 12th

He also racked up a 30.8 usage percentage, by far the most on the Warriors’ roster, and so high that it ranked seventh overall in the NBA among players to have played more than 50 games over the course of the season.

With his shooting partner in crime no longer on the team, Steph Curry’s workload may be about to get just that much bigger, that is, of course, unless there are significant offensive developments from the next generation of Warriors, led by Jonathan Kuminga , who finished the season as the third-leading scorer behind Thompson, averaging 16.4 points per night.

Additionally, after a strong rookie campaign, there is optimism that Brandin Podziemski can step up, having knocked down his long-range shots at a rate of 38.5 percent, and led the Warriors with a plus/minus of plus-3.6, with head coach Steve Kerr expected to promote him to a full-time starting role next season, per a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Klay Thompson averages the most catch-and-shoot PPG in NBA history, shooting 42.4% on such attempts for his career.

Alternatively, they could find some additional offensive support for Curry elsewhere, perhaps via trade, with the Warriors reportedly shopping Andrew Wiggins , who, like Thompson, also struggled mightily last season in both scoring the ball, and on defense.

Nonetheless, Thompson’s departure is a huge blow to the organization who had relied on him and his teammates to bring championships, and even if they do bring in another shooter to partner Curry, nobody will be able to replace the relationship and chemistry that the Splash Brothers duo had – a backcourt partnership that may go down in NBA history as one of the best ever.

As such, time may have finally run out on the Warriors’ chances of winning another title, at least in the Curry-Green era.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.