Key Takeaways The Warriors faced a tough season, missing the playoffs and watching Thompson's exit.

The Warriors could be resurgent, amid a youth movement led by Kuminga and Podziemski.

The Warriors will continue exploring the trade market for star additions, looking to extend Curry's championship window.

The Golden State Warriors had a disappointing season in 2023-24. They missed the NBA Playoffs for the third time in five years and for the first time since winning an NBA championship in 2022.

After fending off the Houston Rockets for the 10th seed, the Warriors managed to clinch the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament . However, they may have preferred missing it altogether after getting thumped by the Sacramento Kings 118-94.

One player who had a particularly difficult experience in that game was Klay Thompson . He laid an egg offensively, scoring zero points after shooting 0 for 10 from the field and 0 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The unfortunate part for both Thompson and the Warriors was that it was the last time he wore a Warriors jersey. Thompson chose to join the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, putting an end to the Splash Bros partnership with Stephen Curry .

Curry shared a tribute to the departing Thompson. The two had been together on the Warriors since the organization selected Thompson in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Klay's decision to leave the Warriors closed the chapter on the most notable era in franchise history. However, there may be some room for optimism heading into 2024-25.

5 Another Potential Trade

The Warriors have positioned themselves as buyers on the trade market

The next blockbuster trade is never too far away in the NBA. Such is the reality in which we all live. That unpredictable nature of the product makes the league the most entertaining reality show that one can find.

When the next big star is made available, there should be a high chance that the Warriors will be involved in making some calls, at the least.

The Warriors attempted to bring in Paul George this offseason via sign-and-trade. The L.A. Clippers ultimately did not help the move come to pass.

This was a sour spot for Draymond Green , who commented on the matter earlier this offseason.

"We always talk about these organizations, what they do for their players and what not, and for us to get Paul George, it would have taken a sign and trade and the Clippers didn't really want to play ball. [They] didn't really want to help him get to where he wanted to go...you could have gotten something back for Paul George walking, they get absolutely nothing back." -Green

The Warriors then pivoted to the pursuit of Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen . That, too, was a fruitless venture.

The two sides were persistently in rumor mills this offseason, but nothing amounted from it. Markkanen wound up signing a massive extension with the Jazz instead.

This offseason has left Curry without a proper co-star. There may be hope that the star can emerge internally from the Warriors organization. However, one should expect the Warriors to be closely monitoring the trade market between now and the deadline.

Golden State Warriors – Trade Candidates Player Estimated AAV (Rounded) Andrew Wiggins $27.3 million Draymond Green $25.0 million

Andrew Wiggins will likely be the first name that comes up in trade rumors this season. However, someone will likely have to be paired with him for a trade. Depending on whom the trade target is, Green's contract could make for a good salary match.

The Warriors have a lot of draft capital at their disposal. Opening up the championship window for Curry at least once more may be a steep price to pay, but one would imagine the organization would be willing to pony up for the right star.

4 The Warriors' Newest Additions

Hield, Melton, and Anderson offer some intrigue in 2024-25

Some have been quick to overvalue the Warriors' additions. This will not be one of those instances. However, it is disingenuous to say that there is absolutely no intrigue to what the organization has done this offseason.

Golden State Warriors – Key Additions Category Hield Melton Anderson PPG 12.1 11.1 6.4 RPG 3.2 3.7 3.5 APG 2.8 3.0 4.2 FG% 43.6 38.6 46.0 3P% 38.6 36.0 22.9 TS% 57.8 53.3 51.3

The Warriors added three players who should all, theoretically, be very good fits for their system.

Buddy Hield should be an attractive option as a perimeter shooter for the Warriors. Hield knocked down 218 three-pointers last season with good efficiency.

He should be a natural candidate to take over Thompson's catch-and-shoot opportunities. Hield converted 6.0 points per game in those opportunities during the 2023-24 season.

De'Anthony Melton should be able to give the Warriors some solid guard play off the bench. Kyle Anderson will likely operate in a role similar to that of Green, coming off the bench as well.

These may not have been the moves to blow the title window back open in Golden State. However, they should still allow the Warriors to remain relatively competitive next season.

3 Brandin Podziemski's Sophomore Season

Podziemski is due for an expanded role in year two

If the Warriors return to the playoffs next season, the biggest reason will not be their offseason additions. It will be the youth movement in Golden State. Brandin Podziemski should be one of the players leading that charge.

Brandin Podziemski – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 9.2 RPG 5.8 APG 3.7 FG% 45.4 TS% 38.5 WS 4.1 MPG 26.6

Podziemski had a strong rookie season. It helped earn him a spot on the All-Rookie First Team, while finishing fifth on the ballot for Rookie of the Year.

Podziemski should be due for a large role in his second season, with Thompson departing. He has his eyes set on the Most Improved Player award in 2024-25, according to an exclusive interview by Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.

"Individually, I want to be able to be in the conversation and win Most Improved Player of the Year. I want to partake in the Rising Stars game again because it's in San Francisco next season. I want to participate in the Skills Challenge. That would be fun. Then I want to put my name up there as an up-and-coming star of the league. I'm ready to make the year two jump." -Podziemski

Podziemski is currently tied for the 12th best odds to win the Most Improved Player, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. In that same interview, Podziemski also talked about what he envisions the team's goals for 2024-25.

"... Obviously you want to win a title. We have some older guys. But even just to make the playoffs, honestly. That feeling of being done in mid-April and you have to watch everybody else in the playoffs, that hurts. How can we get back there to the Golden State Warriors that everybody is accustomed to? Obviously, the league has gotten so much better, especially in the Western Conference. So how can we collectively, day in and day out, put good games together and get a top sixth seed?” -Podziemski

Thanks to Medina's article, it feels easy to understand that Podziemski certainly has the right mindset heading into this season.

2 Jonathan Kuminga's Breakout Campaign

The Warriors have been insistent on keeping the rising star

The other major part of the youth movement for the Warriors has been Jonathan Kuminga . His 2023-24 season displayed flashes of a future star in Golden State.

Jonathan Kuminga – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 16.1 RPG 4.8 FG% 52.9 TS% 59.8 WS 4.6

Kuminga has shown steady signs of improvement with the Warriors. That continued growth will be a major key to any team success that they hope to have in 2024-25.

The Warriors reportedly refused to include Kuminga in trade talks with the Clippers for George. That shows confidence in where the team believes him to be heading.

The expectations will be high for Kuminga in 2024-25. The role of secondary star behind Curry is all his for the taking. The Warriors and their fans will be holding their collective breaths in anticipation of his potential breakout.

1 Another Year Of Curry's Greatness

The main attraction remains the same for the Warriors

At the end of the day, the biggest reason for excitement in Golden State will always be number thirty, until proven otherwise. Curry is not only one of the most entertaining players of all time, but he remains a bona fide superstar in the league.

Stephen Curry – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 26.4 RPG 4.5 APG 5.1 FG% 45.0 3P% 40.8 TS% 61.6 WS 7.2

Curry may be removed from the very peak of his powers, but he is still the type of player whom one can build a team around. The greatest shooter of all time should be able to keep the Warriors afloat in 2024-25 while they figure out the surrounding pieces.

Curry proved to be as dangerous as ever, helping lead Team USA to a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . He was named to the All-Star Five of Men's Basketball in recognition of his efforts.

Even at 36 years old, Curry remains one of the ten best players in the association. It will be up to the Warriors to maximize what is left of his playing days in the 2024-25 season.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.