The Golden State Warriors had a disappointing 2023-24 season that saw them finish with the 10th-best record in the Western Conference and a loss in their first NBA Play-In Tournament game. After the disappointing end, the Warriors were looking to have a fresh start going into the offseason. With the looming free agency of Klay Thompson , and the Warriors' desperation to stay competitive, the Warriors had a lot of important choices to make.

As the offseason began, it became increasingly more and more clear that Thompson was going to leave in free agency. With this knowledge, the Warriors decided to pivot and spend their money on other free agents to ensure the team would remain competitive moving forward.

Their first move started them out in the right direction.

Warriors Sign De'Anthony Melton to One-Year Deal - B

Why Melton is a solid signing, yet may still be a bit of an overpay

The first move of the Warriors' offseason was to sign De'Anthony Melton to a one-year $12.8 million contract. With Klay Thompson's exit from the franchise being inevitable, the Warriors went after a new two-way guard. Melton, one of the more underrated defenders in the league, was fifth in the league in steals per game in 2023 and would have been tied for fifth in steals in 2024 as well if he had met the minimum games requirement.

De'Anthony Melton's 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 11.1 RPG 3.7 APG 3.0 FG% .386 3PT% .360

Unfortunately, Melton dealt with injuries for most of the year and ended up only playing 38 games last season for the Philadelphia 76ers . The Warriors decided to take a chance on the injured guard and offered him a one-year deal to prove himself. At the time, this move seemed like a solid enough deal, but in hindsight, due to the price of many other free agents of a similar skill set, including Gary Trent Jr. and Haywood Highsmith , this move feels like an overpay.

Melton will absolutely provide good minutes for this Warrior team, on both the offensive and defensive ends, but Melton's injury concerns and his poor efficiency in recent years leaves a little more to be desired.

Warriors Land Kyle Anderson Via Sign and Trade - B+

Why Anderson is a solid vet for this Warrior team

Soon after acquiring De'Anthony Melton, the Warriors reached a deal with Kyle Anderson on a 3-year $27 million contract via sign and trade. To complete the signing, the Warriors sent a future second-round pick swap and cash to the Minnesota Timberwolves .

Anderson is the type of player who can fit into any system and should help this Warriors team to win games in the competitive Western Conference.

Kyle Anderson 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 6.4 RPG 3.5 APG 4.2 FG% .460 3PT% .229

One of the most underrated parts of Anderson's game is his passing ability. Anderson, last season, averaged over 4 assists per game, while only playing 22 minutes a game. It is rare in today's NBA to have a backup wing who is that consistently good of a passer.

Anderson will play a similar role for the Warriors that JaMychal Green played for them a few seasons ago. A bench player who can provide energy and court awareness while having a great impact outside what the stats show.

Anderson will also be of significance if the Warriors end up making the playoffs next season. He has played in 66 playoff games throughout his career, including 15 last year for the Timberwolves. He is exactly the type of player that can be relied upon in 4th quarter, including close game situations, as he has been in the league for 10 seasons.

Anderson, who is 30 years old, will have the third year of his contract completely non-guaranteed. This is an essential part of the deal. If Anderson's play starts to decline due to his age, the Warriors will have an out and be able to move on. $9 million a season for at least the next two years is a solid contract for a player of Anderson's caliber.

Warriors Land Buddy Hield Via Sign and Trade - A

Why the sharpshooter will be a good Klay Thompson replacement

After Melton and Anderson, many thought the Warriors' free agency period was all but over. That was until the Warriors agreed upon a sign-and-trade to acquire Buddy Hield on a four-year deal with two years guaranteed at $21 million. In return, the Warriors sent the Philadelphia 76ers a future second-round pick.

Buddy Hield's 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 12.1 RPG 3.2 APG 2.8 FG% .436 3PT% .386

There are only two players in the NBA who have made 1,200 or more threes in the past five seasons and those players are Buddy Hield and Stephen Curry . These two will now be on the same team and Hield should be able to continue the elite three-point shooting prowess that the team will be lacking without Klay Thompson.

Hield had a bit of a down year compared to years past, as he had his lowest scoring average since his rookie season back in 2016-17. Even so, Hield still has a lot of value, and the Warriors signing him when his value was at his lowest was a good move. The structure of his contract is very odd due to the last two years of his contract being non-guaranteed, but this will allow the Warriors to have much more flexibility.

If Hield's play continues to decline, he'll be off the books for Golden State, and if he has a bounce back season the Warriors will have him for the next four years. Overall, this was a very solid move for Golden State with very little downside.

Warriors Move On From Klay Thompson With a Sign and Trade - B+

Why letting Klay go was the right move for their future

After 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson has decided to part ways with the franchise. Thompson was dealt in a sign and trade that netted the Warriors two future second-round picks. The trade was eventually expanded days later, along with the Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield sign and trades to make one of the largest deals in NBA history. There were a record of 6 teams involved with this one trade.

Dealing Thompson was the right move for this Warriors franchise to make, no matter how difficult that decision must have been. Thompson was an enormous part of the Warriors' core, and they would not have won the four championships that they did without him.

After a disappointing year, however, in which Thompson averaged his least number of points since his sophomore season, something had to change. Thompson's confidence was clearly lost as he became more and more inconsistent. His poor play became especially evident after the Warriors' loss to the Sacramento Kings in their final Play-In game. Thompson finished the game going 0/10 from the field and 0/6 from three in the elimination game.

Even though Thompson's play had continued to regress on the court, he still viewed himself as a better player than he was. Thompson was looking to make $20 million a season from Golden State, something the Warriors thought would have been an overpay. They instead decided to move on from Klay and used their remaining cap space to sign De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield, a decision that will make the Warriors a better team going into next season.