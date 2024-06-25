Highlights The Golden State Warriors core is declining, missed the playoffs, and is not a top contender in the West.

Klay Thompson's free agency looms and he may leave for the first time in career.

Potential for young players like Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody to step up if Thompson leaves..

The Golden State Warriors have steadily declined since their 2022 NBA Championship. They fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round two years ago and missed the playoffs this season. The Warriors are no longer discussed among the top contenders in the Western Conference because their core is falling past its prime. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have four rings together; if Golden State's front office cannot upgrade the roster soon, that number could stay there for the rest of their careers.

On Tuesday, NBA analyst and former player, Tim Legler, described the Warriors' sticky situation.

Other Western Conference teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves leapfrogged the Warriors over the last two seasons. General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has a lot of important decisions to make this summer for Golden State to get back in championship contention with its current core.

Thompson's Free Agency Looms

The Warriors' shooting guard could put on a different uniform for the first time in his career

Thompson will enter unrestricted free agency this offseason after failing to reach a contract extension with the organization. He has spent all 13 years of his career with the Warriors, but NBA fans might see him in a different uniform in the 2024-2025 season. Thompson's production declined significantly this season. He averaged 17.9 points per game - his lowest mark since the 2012-2013 campaign.

Klay Thompson 2023-2024 Season vs Career Averages Statistic 2023-2024 Career 3PT% 38.7 41.3 PPG 17.9 19.6 DRTG 117.8 109.8 FGA 14.7 16.1

One of Thompson's greatest strengths was his premier perimeter defense with his deadly three-point shot. However, due to a torn ACL and Achilles from 2019-2021, he does not have the same level of lateral quickness to stay in front of perimeter scorers. In addition, he suffered through major shooting slumps throughout the season. For these reasons, the Warriors may not offer the contract Thompson seeks this summer.

Thompson is still a great shooter. He can help a squad that needs spacing and three-point volume immediately next season. The Orlando Magic ranked 29th in three-point attempts and 30th in triples made per game last season. Thompson could provide the shooting they need to boost their offense in addition to their already strong defensive core.

If Thompson leaves the Bay Area, the Warriors have multiple young players who can thrive at the shooting guard position. Brandin Podziemski finished fifth in the Rookie of the Year voting this season. He led the league with 38 drawn charges and showed great defensive and rebounding instincts in an impressive first campaign. Moses Moody is an all-around guard with great length on the perimeter at 6 feet 6 inches. Coming up on his fourth NBA season, he is itching to lock in a bigger role for the future.

The decision surrounding Thompson will indicate if Golden State plans to make another run with this core or get back in contention in a separate fashion.