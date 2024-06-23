Highlights The Golden State Warriors could pursue Paul George this summer, in case Klay Thompson walks in free agency.

George is seeking a longer contract than the Clippers are willing to offer.

The Warriors may view George as a key piece to remain competitive in the tough Western Conference.

Now that the NBA playoffs have wrapped up, all eyes in the basketball world now turn to the offseason. The stove remains hot as players hit free agency and sign with different teams, and various teams also make blockbuster trades for non-free agent players, shaking up the entire landscape of the league.

This year, one of the main forces behind the dynamic of the current offseason is Paul George. The 34-year-old has been the name to track, and several teams have been eyeing him, whether he becomes a free agent or not.

While plenty of teams have been reported to be involved in the Paul George sweepstakes, such as the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, a new report suggests that George may end up landing on a team that not many people are considering.

Paul George, Warrior?

A report indicates that the Warriors could target PG-13

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Golden State Warriors could be a team to watch regarding the Paul George sweepstakes. Like George, the Warriors are a team to watch this summer with franchise icon Klay Thompson's impending free agency at the forefront.

If Thompson winds up leaving the Bay Area, the Warriors could enter the fray as potential suitors for George.

The Warriors are an aging club, and George is no spring chicken at age 34. But this past season was a wake-up call to the Warriors that they are no longer the dynastic team that won four titles.

Golden State, therefore, may view George as a piece to get them over the hump and remain competitive in a Western Conference that has gotten tougher in the past season.

Can the Warriors Land Paul George?

Golden State can trade for PG if he opts into his player option

Reports have suggested that George is seeking a four-year extension, but the Clippers have only been willing to give him three. Los Angeles is able to offer him a four-year, $221 million deal, but they gave Kawhi Leonard a three-year, $152.3 million deal and have been unwilling to surpass that for George.

Golden State seems to have a backup plan in tow in case Stephen Curry's fellow Splash Brother leaves town.

With regard to the Warriors, the only way they can land PG-13 is if he opts into his $48.8 million player option and acquire him in a trade. Golden State, however, will need to have the matching salary to strike a deal with the Clippers.

The team could have Chris Paul's $30 million salary, which will become fully guaranteed on June 28, or Andrew Wiggins' $26.2 million as possible centerpieces of a package for George.

Regardless of how the chips fall, it will be interesting to see how the Warriors and the Clippers tackle their respective situations this summer.