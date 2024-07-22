Highlights Even after several key free agency signings, the Golden State Warriors are still looking for their biggest addition of the offseason through trade.

While the team addressed their rotational depth and impact players that will come in off the bench, the team is searching for a third All-Star caliber player to pair with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green this season.

While the Warriors' trade targets may be as lofty as recent All-Stars, or if they're looking to try and add another substantial role player, the franchise looks to be far from finished with searching the trade market for at least one more valuable player.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most active teams in the trade market throughout the 2024 offseason. In one of the largest trades in NBA history, the Warriors were a part of the massive deal that sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks and Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets , though they did not come away empty-handed.

The team was able to acquire the Philadelphia 76ers ' sharpshooter Buddy Hield , and the Minnesota Timberwolves ' glue-guy, Kyle Anderson , in exchange for one of the franchise's most legendary players.

The team also went on to poach another former Sixer, De'Anthony Melton , on a one-year deal in free agency. All three players are projected to massively help Golden State in a multitude of areas on the floor to make up for Thompson's departure, but the team is reportedly still active on the trade market, as they've been looking for the piece that could take them over the top.

Golden State Warriors' Team Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 117.8 OPP PTS 115.2 NET RTG +2.6 3PTM 1,211

The Warriors certainly accomplished one of their goals, which was to add more solid bench depth for a team that was lacking in reliable reserve weapons. But they've still been yearning for the one player that could take them from the outside looking in to become one of the top contenders for a title in 2024-25.

To do this, the Warriors would subscribe to the idea of shipping out any combination of Andrew Wiggins , Jonathan Kuminga , Brandin Podziemski , Moses Moody and plenty of draft capital to acquire an All-Star caliber talent. Even if they are unable to land one of the bigger names that are on the trade block, the franchise could still come away with some solid pieces that could further bolster their depth.

3 Brandon Ingram - SF/PF

Ingram's availability could drive the Warriors to take a gamble on the former All-Star.

Brandon Ingram 's status on the trade market has fluctuated since the beginning of the offseason, as it was originally questioned whether the New Orleans Pelicans would explore a deal to get off of the 26-year-old. The 2019-20 All-Star and Most Improved Player has quietly been one of the more consistent scoring threats at the small forward position in the NBA over the last half-decade, averaging 23.1 points on 57.7 percent true shooting through his five-year tenure with the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 20.8 EFG% 53.4% WS 5.1 PER 18.2

Heading into the 2024-25 season, and the last year of his contract before entering unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2025, it was assumed that New Orleans would explore their options with regard to trading Ingram to get value for him before he'd possibly decide to leae for nothing, and the Warriors looked to be a prime candidate to enlist his services during the 2023-24 season.

Since Wiggins was struggling as the team's main option at the small forward spot in his 71 games with the team, Ingram became more and more attractive by the day as a potential replacement, though it would presumably come with a major cost.

A sufficient offer from Golden State for Ingram would likely have to include some of their promising young talent and draft capital, as Kuminga and Podziemski would look to be the main trade chips in a deal to send Ingram to the Warriors. While the Pelicans would want to get as many promising young athletes for the future as possible, the Warriors would likely begin discussions by mentioning Moody and picks to get the deal done, trying to save both Kuminga or Podziemski until they are forced to bring them into the discussion.

Several NBA analysts and insiders have discussed the possibility of Ingram joining the Warriors, and the idea has gained traction with different members of the basketball media. One of these figures is former NBA champion, Kendrick Perkins, who recently said that he'd prefer to see Ingram paired with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to potentially push the team back into contention in a video shared by ClutchPoints on Twitter/X.

"I would like to see Brandon Ingram go to the Golden State Warriors...putting him alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green would actually put the Warriors back in the thick of things..." - Kendrick Perkins

New Orleans could take the risk of keeping Ingram this season in the aftermath of the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the team from the Atlanta Hawks . Based on their success this season, they could look into the possibility of Ingram wanting to re-sign on a long-term deal, though it would be a challenge for the team to find the money to pay him with the thought of having to pay players like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III in the near future.

2 Dorian Finney-Smith - PF/SF

Finney-Smith has become a hot commodity thanks to defense and floor-spacing talents.

Dorian Finney-Smith's fame grew after several successful playoff runs with the Dallas Mavericks from 2020-2022, as he showed the world that he was the NBA's next great 3-and-D wing. Though he wasn't an especially great three-point shooter at the beginning of his career, his defensive potential was seen clearly from the outset.

His 6-foot-7 frame paired with a near 7-foot wingspan gave him all the necessary physical attributes to be a great team defender, and his on-ball perimeter defense only improved as he grew more accustomed to the league.

After spending the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Finney-Smith may already be tired of the team's losing ways, and his next home could be on a team trying to make a deep playoff run in 2024-25.

As a result of this, and the Nets' clear desire to gut the team of any valuable veteran players to gain as many draft assets as possible, Finney-Smith could very possibly be on his way out. As a potential suitor, the Golden State Warriors surely would have a hard time not preparing some sort of offer for the talented two-way forward with lights-out three-point shooting ability when it comes time for the post-season.

Dorian Finney-Smith 3PT% in Last Four Playoff Series Playoff Series 3PT% 2022 WC1 vs. UTA 39.5% 2022 WCS vs. PHO 45.0% 2022 WCF vs. GSW 44.0% 2023 EC1 vs. PHI 41.2%

A package for Finney-Smith may be particularly easy to come to an agreement on for both Brooklyn and Golden State, provided that the Warriors are happy with possibly giving up an extra first-round draft pick in exchange for Finney-Smith. Since Brooklyn is keen on planning for the future, they will look to follow up their trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for five first-round picks and Bojan Bogdanovic with a trade that would net a few more for a player of less value.

1 Lauri Markkanen - PF/C

In one of the main storylines of the summer, the Warriors and Jazz held discussions regarding Markkanen.

In a potential move that seems long overdue, the Warriors and the Utah Jazz have continued to stay in constant contact about a potential trade that would send some of the Warriors' best and most promising young talent to Utah in exchange for the 2023 All-Star, Lauri Markkanen , according to numerous sources.

Markkanen's incredibly efficient play over the past two seasons for the Jazz has opened up a lot of buzz around the association about him potentially joining a contender, and the Warriors were the first team on the list of potential suitors for the 7-footer from Finland. After a season averaging 23.2 points on a remarkable 63.1 percent true shooting, it became clear that Markkanen is meant for a role on a competitive team, and at only 27-years-old, he could also be a bridge to the next generation of any team he's a part of.

Lauri Markkanen Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 23.2 TS% 63.1% 3PT% 39.9% PER 21.5

In exchange for Markkanen, it's been widely reported that the Warriors have inlcuded Kuminga, Podziemski, Moody and draft capital in the deal, but that the team has been leaning towards keeping Podziemski above all else. Even the Warriors' owner, Joe Lacob, recently spoke on how much the team values their young guard, and how he's believed to have All-Star potential by the franchise's front office, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

"I mean, what can't he do? We are really excited. We think we've got a future All-Star, we really do..." - Joe Lacob

Thus, a package centered around Kuminga, Moody and picks may be the common ground that both teams can find, but giving up Kuminga isn't something the team would enjoy, either.

Jonathan Kuminga's break-out season in 2023-24 was summed up by his incredible run of eight games in a row from January 12 to February 2, where he averaged 25.6 points on a mind-blowing 63.3 percent shooting from the floor and 56.5 percent shooting from behind the three-point line.

Kuminga's rise gave him a place in the starting unit more often than not, but the thought of swapping him for an established All-Star would surely be enticing for Golden State.

If Markkanen is thrown into the fold for the Warriors, their new three-headed monster of Curry, Green, and Markkanen would surely cause some Western Conference teams to circle their trips to the Chase Center on their calendars.