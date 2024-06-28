Golden State Warriors Preventing Andrew Wiggins From Representing Team Canada in Olympics

Highlights The Golden State Warriors barred Andrew Wiggins from participating with Team Canada in the 2024 Paris Olympics due to health concerns.

Wiggins' trade is expected before the 2024-25 season as his production declines.

The Warriors seek to pivot and rebuild, with Klay Thompson possibly leaving too.

One of the better teams in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is going to be without a key figure due to NBA politics. Andrew Wiggins, who was set to be a member of Team Canada's men's basketball team, will no longer represent his country as the Golden State Warriors are barring him from participating due to health concerns.

The Toronto Star's Doug Smith broke the news ahead of Team Canada opening their training camp on Friday night.

The Athletic's John Hollinger, provided a more in-depth analysis of the move by the Warriors, giving context to why they're preventing Wiggins from playing in the Olympics.

“Warriors blocking him due to a medical issue, which they can do if there's a legit health reason (as opposed to "we don't feel like letting you play").” - John Hollinger

This confirms that the Warriors are set on trading Wiggins before the start of the 2024-25 season. The former top overall pick was a valuable piece on Golden State's 2022 NBA championship roster but has been unable to live up to the level of production he once put forth.

Andrew Wiggins Era in Golden State Has Run Its Course

The Warriors are attempting to pivot elsewhere to return to title contention

The entire situation with Wiggins' current relationship with the Warriors isn't entirely his fault. It was known that the Canadian forward had to take several leaves of absence from the team due to personal matters that he had to tend to. The details of his matters were not disclosed to the public.

Despite the unfortunate reality of life's unexpected occurrences, Wiggins simply wasn't producing at the level that the Warriors required him to.

Andrew Wiggins 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 13.2 REB 4.5 AST 1.7 STL 0.6 FG% 44.9

In the 2023-24 season, Wiggins had the worst year of his career. He averaged a career-low 13.2 points per game while being regulated to the bench for the majority of the season. Before this past season, Wiggins never came off the bench but played 12 games as part of the Warriors' second unit last season.

It was clear that the Warriors were going to make changes ahead of the 2024-25 season, following a disappointing finish, missing the 2024 NBA postseason. Wiggins isn't the only player that may be on his way out the door, as franchise legend, Klay Thompson is rumored to have played his last game in San Francisco.

The window for contention is the lowest it's been in the Stephen Curry era, as the rest of the Western Conference is getting better by the day. Even young teams, such as the San Antonio Spurs, will eventually reach their stride and become postseason staples.

Golden State has a lot of areas to address before they're able to replicate the same success they experienced in 2022, which may not be possible.