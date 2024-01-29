Highlights The Warriors are reluctant to trade rising star Jonathan Kuminga unless they receive an All-Star caliber player in return.

Kuminga has been playing the best basketball of his career, with a string of impressive performances over the last few weeks.

Kuminga's success comes from his aggressive attacking mindset and ability to get to the basket, providing the Warriors with another source of offense.

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of an emotional season following the loss of late assistant coach Dejan Milojević, a beloved figure in the organization. Still, the Warriors remain engulfed in trade rumors with just less than two weeks to go before the 2024 NBA trade deadline. With Golden State currently sitting at 12th in the Western Conference standings, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is expected to keep his phone lines busy over the next couple of weeks.

Several stars have been linked as potential targets for the Warriors, including Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, and even Pascal Siakam, who was acquired by the Indiana Pacers from the Toronto Raptors last week. Everyone not named Stephen Curry is reportedly on the table for Golden State, from Andrew Wiggins to Chris Paul, to Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga, in particular, could be the Warriors' most valuable asset apart from Curry.

Latest intel on Jonathan Kuminga trade rumors

Warriors "reluctant" to trade the rising star

HoopsHype Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto and The Athletic’s Anthony Slater recently discussed the latest intel on the Warriors rumors ahead of the trade deadline. According to Scotto, Golden State is reportedly "reluctant" to trade Kuminga and would only consider doing so if they were to get back an All-Star caliber player.

"The Warriors are pleased with the growth of Jonathan Kuminga this season and are reluctant to trade him, I’m told. Theoretically, it would take a package involving an All-Star player or an overpay of draft picks for Golden State to even consider trading him."

Kuminga has certainly warranted that kind of high value, especially with the way he has been playing over the last two weeks.

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like Kuminga was at his wits' end with coach Steve Kerr. He was benched in the final minutes of their 130-127 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 4, despite having a standout performance at the time: 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting with four rebounds, four assists, and a team-high +19.

In a report by Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, that night was described as "the straw that broke the camel’s back." The two have since ironed things out. Golden State is still in disarray, but there has been more clarity on where Kuminga should stand in trade talks — and that's outside of it.

Kuminga is playing the best basketball of his career

2023-24 stats: 14.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 53.1 % FG

The Warriors took Kuminga 7th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft with the expectation that he would eventually become a future star for the franchise. He has displayed sprinkles of brilliance here and there throughout his first two years in the league. But in his third season, despite how much of a rollercoaster ride it has been not just for him but for the entire organization, that future star is finally beginning to shine his own light. And his light is shining brighter than ever over the last couple of weeks.

Kuminga's last five performances show that he is taking a leap. This is easily the best stretch of his young career. And it's not even close. He has eclipsed 20 points in each of these five outings. He has never strung together consecutive 20-point games until this stretch.

Jonathan Kuminga Stats - Last 5 games Category Stat Points 25.6 Rebounds 5.6 Assists 1.6 Field Goal % 65.4 % Three-point % 56.3 %

A lot of Kuminga's success during this run comes from his relentless mindset of attacking downhill. Rather than settling for jump shots, he is taking advantage of his athletic gifts to get to the basket. With his combination of size, quickness, and bounce, not a lot can stop the freight train from getting what he wants.

And that's exactly what he did in their 134-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, where he finished with 25 points on 9-of-9 shooting.

Kuminga followed that perfect night with a career game against the Sacramento Kings. He was basically unplayable against this same team just nine months ago in the playoffs. On Thursday, the Kings had no answers for him defensively.

Kuminga finished with a career-high 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including 14 in the fourth quarter. The Warriors went to him down the stretch and it paid off. He made several clutch plays late in the quarter, including this timely cut that almost brought the house down at Chase Center.

The Warriors wound up losing another heartbreaker — a 134-133 loss that dropped them two games below the final spot in the play-in tournament race.

Nonetheless, the Warriors can find solace in what Kuminga provided for them in a high-level atmosphere against one of their rival teams. Golden State has been in dire need of another source of offense throughout the season. And through these five games, at least, Kuminga has stepped up to the plate. He has provided the Warriors with another dynamic offensively as someone who can create on his own and take advantage of mismatches that are generated by Golden State's free-flowing offense.

All things considered, Kuminga is still very much a work in progress. He just turned 21 years old three months ago. Nonetheless, when it comes to trade talks at least, his rise over these last few weeks has put him in "untouchable" territory.