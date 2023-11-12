Highlights The Warriors are focusing on the positives despite their recent loss and are encouraged by their 6-4 record, especially considering their challenging schedule.

The team has improved on their struggles from last season, particularly in winning away games, and is halfway to their total road win count already.

Stephen Curry's exceptional performance, averaging 30.0 points per game and shooting at a high percentage, is a major source of encouragement and could lead the team to great success this season.

The Golden State Warriors fell short in heartbreaking fashion against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Monday, as a missed out-of-bounds call on Aaron Gordon robbed them of an opportunity to even the score during the game's final minute. In the wake of the loss, though, head coach Steve Kerr and his crew were more interested in focusing on the positives than the fact that they ended their latest road trip on a sour note.

"When we saw the schedule at the beginning of the year,” Kerr said during his postgame presser at Ball Arena, “and we saw seven of the first nine on the road, especially with a lot of new guys ... Draymond [Green] being out all of camp, we looked at it and said, ‘We’ve just got to get through the stretch.’ We did more than that.”

Added Stephen Curry: “Nobody likes to lose. But you look at the fact that we can play a lot better in the margins and we can execute a little better offensively. Get a little more organized. Understand how they guarded us and what they tried to take away. ... Yes, you feel as good as you could after a loss, just knowing the steps we need to take, that they’re the defending champs, at home, with the schedule we’ve had. We have a competitive spirit and togetherness that is nice to see develop this early in the season.”

They're not wrong. Following their Saturday night showdown with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Dubs are sitting pretty in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 6-4 record; a mark that should embolden them, as well as the Bay Area faithful.

The Warriors have exorcised their "away game" demons of last season

Make no mistake, a lot of things went wrong for the Warriors last season, starting with the training camp kerfuffle between Green and erstwhile Warrior Jordan Poole and continuing throughout the campaign. However, the team's inability to win games on the road — particularly in the early going — was arguably the biggest bugbear. The Warriors finished with a sickly 11-30 mark away from the Bay in 2022-23, ranking in the bottom-three league-wide in defensive rating (118.3) and turnover percentage (16.2) in those games.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points per game 114.4 Opponents points per game 110.9 Offensive rating 113.7 Defensive rating 110.7

The fact that they're already halfway to that road win total while playing seven of their first 10 games in hostile territory — including a handful of difficult matchups — is a testament to how far the Warriors have come. So, too, is the fact that they were able to get those wins while some of their key cogs are struggling to put the ball in the basket. Andrew Wiggins is currently converting just 41.1 percent of his field-goal attempts overall and a paltry 16.7 percent from three-point range. Meanwhile, Chris Paul's shooting numbers check in at 38.0 and 17.1 percent, respectively.

One player who's definitely not struggling is Stephen Curry, which should further serve as encouragement for the Dub Nation citizenry.

Steph Curry has been at his Steph Curry-est

At this point, basketball people have come to expect the unexpected and the utterly amazing from Curry, even as he's well beyond the point where your average baller is in full-on freefall mode. However, his efforts through the first nine games of 2023-24 probably warrant mention alongside his greatest hardwood exploits. As of this writing, Curry ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring at an even 30.0 points per game, and his jumper is working as well as it ever has.

Right now, Steph is making 49.5 percent of his shots overall and sinking 45.2 percent of his more than 12 attempts from deep nightly. Consequently, he's on pace to finish the season with right around 484 three-point makes — a number that would obliterate his previous NBA record of 402, which was set back in 2015-16.

The fact that Curry is performing in such an otherworldly fashion, that the Warriors aren't just getting by on the road but flourishing, and that multiple players have yet to even settle in says a lot about where the team could be headed this season. In other words, the league's other 29 teams should be absolutely terrified right now.

Read more: Curry, Paul and Green ‘incredibly valuable’ for Golden State Warriors’ next generation