Highlights The Golden State Warriors look set to be a championship contender again this season

Dario Saric has one of the most unique roles in the squad as he'll free up Draymond Green at the four

Chris Paul's arrival gives Steve Kerr the option of fielding the scariest offensive lineup in the NBA

After making a good run during the 2022-23 playoffs, the Golden State Warriors are poised to contend again for another title this upcoming 2023-24 campaign. With a lineup refreshed by the arrival of Chris Paul, the Dubs are expected to make their case to win it all.

With that said, we take a look below at how each member of Golden State’s roster will contribute to making the team’s championship dream a reality.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com.

12 Lester Quiones, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis

All tied for the last place, Lester Quiones, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis won’t really figure that much into the Warriors’ overall rotation once the regular season starts. Quiones is currently on a two-way contract and only played for four games last season.

Meanwhile, Poziemski and Jackson-Davis are Golden State’s latest rookies this season, and they will likely play during the team’s garbage time. All in all, these three won’t make an impact that much unless a series of injuries causes the team’s leading players to miss a significant amount of time.

11 Cory Joseph

Coming in from the Detroit Pistons, Cory Joseph hopes to win his second ring with the Warriors after getting one with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2013-14 season. Unfortunately, the 6-foot-3 guard who can play both the one and two spots will be behind in the rotation when the new season starts.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul getting most of the minutes, Joseph will have to fight for what’s left to show his worth on the court. With the plethora of options on guards, the former NBA champion won’t make that much of an impact for the Dubs as he’s just there just in case things go south with an injury or a prolonged absence to one of its star guards.

10 Moses Moody

Last regular season, Moses Moody averaged 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13 minutes per game. That translates to a -1.7 offensive and -0.9 defensive box plus/minus rating for the guard’s sophomore campaign.

The thing is, those scores went up to 1.5 OBMP and 3.2 DBPM during the postseason when Moody averaged 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13 minutes per game. This means that he has the potential to use his 6-foot-6 frame to shore up the Warriors’ defense every time the starters rest. And with another grueling season on its way, Golden State needs Moody’s playoff version to ensure their success this year.

9 Gary Payton II

In the event Playoff Moody doesn’t show up, the Warriors can count on Gary Payton II to be their defensive ace in crucial games. In the previous campaign, the 6-foot-3 guard was traded back to Golden State sometime before the playoffs. During the playoffs, his 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 82 percent two-point rating, and 1.9 DPBM were crucial for Golden State’s playoff run.

This season, though, he can bring more of that defensive acumen early on to set the Warriors’ tone. With him on the team, the franchise will have more options to stop the opposing squad’s best guard, especially if Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green rest on the bench or are out for any kind of reason.

8 Jonathan Kuminga

Of all the young prospects within Golden State’s roster next season, Jonathan Kuminga is the brightest of them all. His two-year career run as a Warrior has amounted to 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

There’s a chance Kuminga will be a potent piece of Golden State’s bench, especially if Chris Paul leads it. The Point God’s ability to bring out the best in his teammates, especially young guys, will surely be a boon for Kuminga as a scorer. If this happens, the Warriors’ bench will be one to look out for in the West.

7 Kevon Looney

Even with Golden State’s offense running through its guards and forwards, the center spot still holds a degree of importance for the team. As such, Kevon Looney’s reliable defense below the post and rolling to the rim on the other side of the court have become a safety net for the Warriors to lean on, especially against teams with talented big men.

With Looney one of the few guys who can fulfill these roles on the Warriors, his impact on the court will surely be noticeable early in the season. Plus, his career averages of 5.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists will be useful for Golden State’s championship aspiration in the coming months.

Now that Paul is also on the team, perhaps Warriors fans will be able to see more of his offense as a rim-runner alongside CP3.

6 Dario Saric

While Looney will act as the Warriors’ traditional big man, one who can scoop up rebounds and roll to the rim, Dario Saric can take up the center spot as a more agile option and a better shooter away from the rim.

Saric’s career averages of 11.0 points, including 36 percent from beyond the arc, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists make him a viable fit in the Warriors’ system this 2023-24 season. It’s expected that the Croatian big will man the center spot to free up Green at the four, making him an intriguing and important piece in Golden State’s lineup.

5 Andrew Wiggins

During the Warriors’ previous championship runs, the franchise counted on Harrison Barnes and Kevin Durant for their small forward needs. This version of Golden State, though, has Andrew Wiggins to fulfill that role.

With career averages of 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steal per game, Wiggins’ contributions on both ends of the court will be important for Golden State to capture its next ring. His versatility in getting buckets anywhere, particularly his 35 percent shooting from deep, and a 6-foot-7 frame that can be used to contain almost anyone in the opposing squad will open up a lot of opportunities for Curry and the others to do their thing on the court.

4 Klay Thompson

Even if you can summarize Klay Thompson’s game to just scoring 3-pointers, the shooting guard’s efficiency and volume of doing so presents more of a threat to other NBA teams than most people realize. His averages of 19.8 points on 41 percent shooting from deep, to go along with 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists open up the court for the Warriors’ offense, making it unpredictable for opposing defenses.

That’s why Thompson’s worth is much more than just shooting long-range bombs. His accuracy from downtown creates more opportunities for the Splash Brother’s teammates. If he comes into the season healthy and ready to go, expect Golden State’s offense to become one of the league’s best.

3 Chris Paul

According to Draymond Green, the arrival of Chris Paul will help improve the Warriors’ offense in so many ways. In prior seasons, Green and Curry had to split their time being starters or leading the second unit when one of them rested. This leads to a decrease in offense and opposing teams capitalizing on the absence of either star.

With Paul in the mix, Curry and Green can stay together and still have a deadly unit from the bench with the All-Star point guard leading it. Also, there’s the option of having Curry, Green, Paul, and Thompson on the floor, making it a more potent offensive unit that can decimate any kind of defense. This makes him a pretty important piece in the Dubs’ upcoming campaign soon.

Of course his fit is still a question, but if there’s any player who can find a way to mesh well with a new team, it’s the Point God.

2 Draymond Green

The ascendance of Draymond Green as a multi-positional defender who can create plays for his teammates is the key that makes the Warriors’ Death Lineup work. With him manning that role, Golden State’s Splash Brothers can rain buckets from anywhere on the floor to decimate their opponents.

Green’s duty as that integral piece remains the same when the new season starts. With him on the floor, the Dubs have someone who can lock down the opposing team’s best player and orchestrate the offense at the same time. Add his leadership into the mix, and his impact on the Warriors goes through the roof.

1 Stephen Curry

If Green is the key to Golden State’s defense, Stephen Curry is the secret sauce that elevates their offense. His career averages of 24.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game have been instrumental in not just leading the Warriors, but changing the way basketball is played in the NBA today.

Without Curry in the lineup, the Warriors descend into a fringe playoff team with no hopes of making the Finals. That’s how much of an impact he has on Golden State’s championship hopes this season.

With the new NBA season set to start in a couple of months, the Warriors face an uphill battle toward winning a new ring. But with Curry and company all present and accounted for, the Dubs are more than ready to go at every challenge that may come their way.