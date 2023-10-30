Highlights Kevin Durant's legacy with the Golden State Warriors is still being discussed, with the 35-year-old expressing that he feels his jersey should be retired by the organization.

Analysts and pundits have debated whether Durant's three seasons with the Warriors warrant a jersey retirement, with some arguing that longevity should be a factor.

NBA writer Mark Medina believes it's a matter of when, not if, Durant's jersey will be retired by the Warriors, likely after his retirement and inevitable hall of fame induction.

Although Kevin Durant departed from the Golden State Warriors over four years ago, his legacy with the team in which he won two NBA championships and two Finals MVP awards is still being discussed, with the 35-year-old recently coming out and stating that he feels his jersey should be retired by the organization. Despite playing only three seasons with the team, NBA writer Mark Medina thinks that it is only a matter of time before KD gets his wish, likely after his retirement and inevitable hall of fame induction.

Jersey retirement debate

The 2023-24 regular season is now underway and the Phoenix Suns’ match-up against the Warriors at the Chase Center last week marked Kevin Durant’s first appearance in front of the home crowd against his former organization since his departure from the team back in 2019.

In a sit-down interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape prior to the game, the 13-time NBA All-Star reflected on his time in the Bay Area, expressing that his experience with the team was incomparable to anything else. He then went on to state how he felt he deserved to see his jersey hung in the rafters, where his name would be alongside other legends of the game, including Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry. This conversation arose as a result of comments made in 2019 by Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob re-surfacing, where he said that for as long as he was involved with the team, “no other player will ever wear the No. 35 for the Warriors again.”

Due to his short tenure with the team, though, it has since turned into a contentious debate among analysts and pundits around the league, with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon both unconvinced that his three seasons with the Warriors should warrant a jersey retirement, despite his tremendous individual performances and team achievements within that time. Wilbon voiced his opinion further by arguing that ‘longevity counts’ and that five seasons of service should be the ‘minimum’ for teams to consider jersey retirement of their players.

Medina – It’s a matter of ‘when they will retire his jersey, not if’

After speaking with people around the Warriors organization, Medina spoke of how it had been relayed to him that there was no-doubt KD would have his Warriors' jersey hung in the rafters of the Chase Center, it was just a matter of when that time would come around. The journalist went onto state that he thinks the organization will wait until after his retirement, and once he has been inducted into the hall of fame before doing so.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“He's not going to be looked at with the same vein as some of their homegrown stars, but they also have an appreciation that he was a significant reason as to why they won two titles after that, not the only reason, but a significant reason. Hence, his Finals MVP. So when Kevin Durant is saying he should have his jersey retired there, it's not really a debate. As soon as he announced that he was leaving for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, Warriors majority owner, Joe Lacob, announced that no Warrior will ever wear the number 35 jersey ever again. It was relayed to me that it was just a matter of when they would retire his jersey, not if, and I think that what's going to happen is once he's retired, once he's in the Hall of Fame, they'll hang his jersey in the rafters.”

Hall of fame-worthy career

Now in his 17th season the 35-year-old has racked up a plethora of individual and team awards throughout that time, of which has firmly put him in contention to become a first-ballot hall of fame inductee once his career is all said and done.

Kevin Durant - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 36.7 Points 27.3 Assists 4.3 Rebounds 7.1 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Selected with the second overall pick by the then-Seattle Supersonics, now Oklahoma City Thunder, in the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant averaged 27.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.3 percent from the field and connecting on 38.0 percent of his shots from deep in his first nine seasons with the team. There he led OKC to an NBA Finals appearance in 2012, and won the coveted MVP award in 2014, but after a disappointing Western Conference finals series loss against the Warriors in 2016, he decided to join them during the following free-agency.

With the Warriors, Durant would prove that he was one of the greats in the game, and he now had the silverware to prove it, helping the organization win back-to-back NBA championships in 2017 and 2018, largely in part due to his finals MVP-level performances where he averaged 30.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 54.5 percent field goal scoring and 47.6 percent from deep across their two Finals runs. Since his departure from the team in 2019 when he joined the Brooklyn Nets, although his numbers have remained at an elite-level, he no longer had the surrounding team that he did in Golden State with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to help him on an NBA finals run.

Read more: Kevin Durant was the 'ultimate cheat code' for the Golden State Warriors

That may have all changed this summer, though, where he now enters his first full season as a member of the Phoenix Suns, with a newly-formed big three around him in Devin Booker and the addition of Bradley Beal. While there is a lot of optimism that Phoenix are capable of going on a championship run with this group, if future hall-of-famer Kevin Durant is on the team, anything is possible. Regardless of how this season and beyond ends, when his career is all said and done, KD will go down as one of the greatest to have ever played the game of basketball, and with that will certainly come a jersey retirement.