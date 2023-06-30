Golden State Warriors are thought to be entertaining deals that involve Jonathan Kuminga as they look to continue building a championship-caliber roster, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

Golden State Warriors news – Jonathan Kuminga

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that prior to last week’s NBA Draft, the Warriors held serious trade talks with the Indiana Pacers about Kuminga.

This report, along with the trade of Jordan Poole in exchange for Chris Paul, appeared to confirm that the five-time NBA champions were indeed looking to prioritize a win-now approach over developing young talent.

The 20-year-old has been subject to trade rumors over the past few months, amid reports from The Athletic that he is frustrated with his role on the team after being removed from the rotation during their 2023 playoff run.

According to Michael A. Scotto of Hoops Hype, there are some executives around the league that believe the 6’7” forward would thrive in a larger role on an NBA roster, with it also thought that “a handful of teams” are interested in trading for him as early as this summer.

With the Warriors facing financial restrictions, and wanting to bring in veteran experience to slot around their stars, they may ultimately seek out a trade for one of their top trade assets, but only if their return is higher.

What has Mark Medina said about Jonathan Kuminga’s future as a Warrior?

After already trading away Jordan Poole, Medina believes that a potential trade involving Jonathan Kuminga could happen as soon as this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “We also have to assume that leading into the trade deadline or maybe even this summer, that the Warriors will certainly entertain deals with Jonathan Kuminga”

“It’s not just for the sake of getting rid of him, it’s not addition by subtraction. It's really going to be about opportunity.”

How did Jonathan Kuminga perform last season?

Set to enter his third season in the NBA, Kuminga is hoping that he can contribute a lot more to a team, whether it be the Warriors or elsewhere.

According to ESPN, the 2021 seventh overall pick played in 67 games last season, starting only 16 games for the Warriors. In that stretch, he averaged 9.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG and 1.9 APG, while shooting 52.5% from the floor and 37.0% from the three-point line in just under 21 minutes per game.

However, in the playoffs, he averaged only 6.1 minutes per game, with his reduced playoff role partly due to the return of Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II in the lineup.

The future of Kuminga is uncertain but for now, though, he remains a Warrior and must continue to develop his game in the off-season if he has any chance of convincing Steve Kerr that he is able to be an integral part of the frontcourt rotation for years to come.

If he can’t, he may find that his time in the Bay Area is over.